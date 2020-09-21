Silly Season Starts to Unfold with Chip Ganassi making the first move

CONCORD, N.C. (Sep. 21, 2020) – Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) announced today that Ross Chastain will pilot the organization’s No. 42 entry in the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) beginning in the 2021 season. Chastain, a CGR development driver since 2018, is currently competing full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS), where he qualified for the playoffs for a second time following a runner-up finish at Bristol Motor Speedway over the weekend.

For the driver known by many as “The People’s Champion” because of hard driving on the track and his humble manner and likability off the track, this will be his first time racing for CGR in the NCS, but not his first time competing as a member of the organization. Chastain first competed for CGR in 2018, behind the wheel of the No. 42 Chevrolet in the NXS. In the three races Chastain ran for the team that year, he earned the pole award at Darlington, a win at Las Vegas, and a runner-up finish at Richmond, which helped him earn a spot in the NXS playoffs. Chastain was set to race full-time for CGR in the NXS in 2019, before unforeseen circumstances kept the team from competition. Undeterred by the setback, Chastain raced a stellar full season with the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoor Truck Series (NGROTS) in 2019, winning three races and finishing the year runner-up in the driver standings.

Some of the other players in silly season and what we know:

Darrel Wallace has an estimated $18 million in sponsorship to bring with him when he leaves Richard Petty Motorsports at the end of the season. Jones is being replaced by Christopher Bell, and former Xfinity Series champion Daniel Suarez said last week he is looking for his third team in three years. Corey LaJoie is leaving GoFas Racing, Ty Dillon’s team owner, Bob Germain, wants to sell his charter, and Xfinity Series drivers Chase Briscoe and Austin Cindric both want promotions.

Still in play is Kyle Larson

