Resetting The Field To 12

Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway for the NASCAR Cup series was an elimination race where only 12 drivers would advance to compete for the 2020 championship. Kevin Harvick served notice that he is a serious contender for the top spot after holding off Kyle Busch to pick up his ninth victory of the season, his second in the Round of 16.

Next week at Las Vegas Motor Speedway the round of 12 is set with the following drivers in order advancing:

1. Kevin Harvick

2. Denny Hamlin

3. Brad Keselowski

4. Joey Logano

5. Chase Elliott

6. Martin Truex Jr.

7. Alex Bowman

8. Austin Dillon

9. Aric Almirola

10. Kyle Busch

11. Clint Bowyer

12. Kurt Busch

“To beat Kyle Busch at Bristol, I kind of got myself in a little bit of a ringer there,” said Harvick, who already had secured a berth in the Round of 12 with his win at Darlington Raceway in the playoff opener. “I hit a lapped car and got a hole in the right-front nose, but just kept fighting. We don’t have anything else to lose.

“We were here to try to win a race. I know how much (crew chief) Rodney (Childers) really enjoys coming here and, hell, how can you not enjoy coming here with all this enthusiasm? Everybody is tired of being at home.”

Race Results

NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 29

Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race

Saturday, September 19, 2020

Bristol Motor Speedway – Bristol, TN

1- KEVIN HARVICK|

2- KYLE BUSCH

3- ERIK JONES

4- TYLER REDDICK

5- ARIC ALMIROLA

6 -CLINT BOWYER

7- CHASE ELLIOTT

8- CHRIS BUESCHER

9- RYAN PREECE

10- MICHAEL MCDOWELL

11- JOEY LOGANO

12- AUSTIN DILLON

13- RYAN BLANEY

14- MATT KENSETH

15- KURT BUSCH

16- ALEX BOWMAN

17- JIMMIE JOHNSON

18- TY DILLON

19- MATT DIBENEDETTO

20- JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

21- DENNY HAMLIN

22- BUBBA WALLACE

23- COLE CUSTER

24- MARTIN TRUEX JR.

25- RYAN NEWMAN

26- DANIEL SUAREZ

27- GRAY GAULDING

28- CHRISTOPHER BELL

29- QUIN HOUFF

30- JJ YELEY

31- JOEY GASE

32- GARRETT SMITHLEY

33- COREY LAJOIE

34- BRAD KESELOWSKI

35- JAMES DAVISON

36- REED SORENSON

37- TIMMY HILL

38- WILLIAM BYRON

39- JOSH BILICKI

40- RICKY STENHOUSE JR.

