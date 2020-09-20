Resetting The Field To 12

Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway for the NASCAR Cup series was an elimination race where only 12 drivers would advance to compete for the 2020 championship. Kevin Harvick served notice that he is a serious contender for the top spot after holding off Kyle Busch to pick up his ninth victory of the season, his second in the Round of 16.
Next week at Las Vegas Motor Speedway the round of 12 is set with the following drivers in order advancing:
1. Kevin Harvick
2. Denny Hamlin
3. Brad Keselowski
4. Joey Logano
5. Chase Elliott
6. Martin Truex Jr.
7. Alex Bowman
8. Austin Dillon
9. Aric Almirola
10. Kyle Busch
11. Clint Bowyer
12. Kurt Busch
“To beat Kyle Busch at Bristol, I kind of got myself in a little bit of a ringer there,” said Harvick, who already had secured a berth in the Round of 12 with his win at Darlington Raceway in the playoff opener. “I hit a lapped car and got a hole in the right-front nose, but just kept fighting. We don’t have anything else to lose.
“We were here to try to win a race. I know how much (crew chief) Rodney (Childers) really enjoys coming here and, hell, how can you not enjoy coming here with all this enthusiasm? Everybody is tired of being at home.”
Race Results
NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 29
Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race
Saturday, September 19, 2020
Bristol Motor Speedway – Bristol, TN
1- KEVIN HARVICK|
2- KYLE BUSCH
3- ERIK JONES
4- TYLER REDDICK
5- ARIC ALMIROLA
6 -CLINT BOWYER
7- CHASE ELLIOTT
8- CHRIS BUESCHER
9- RYAN PREECE
10- MICHAEL MCDOWELL
11- JOEY LOGANO
12- AUSTIN DILLON
13- RYAN BLANEY
14- MATT KENSETH
15- KURT BUSCH
16- ALEX BOWMAN
17- JIMMIE JOHNSON
18- TY DILLON
19- MATT DIBENEDETTO
20- JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK
21- DENNY HAMLIN
22- BUBBA WALLACE
23- COLE CUSTER
24- MARTIN TRUEX JR.
25- RYAN NEWMAN
26- DANIEL SUAREZ
27- GRAY GAULDING
28- CHRISTOPHER BELL
29- QUIN HOUFF
30- JJ YELEY
31- JOEY GASE
32- GARRETT SMITHLEY
33- COREY LAJOIE
34- BRAD KESELOWSKI
35- JAMES DAVISON
36- REED SORENSON
37- TIMMY HILL
38- WILLIAM BYRON
39- JOSH BILICKI
40- RICKY STENHOUSE JR.
