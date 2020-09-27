Nothing To Worry About

.
Chase Briscoe put on a dominating preformance in the NASCAR XFINITY Series Alsco 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday night. Briscoe led 165 of 200-laps winning both stages, and advancing into round 2 where 8 drivers will continue their quest for the 2020 championship.
Briscoe had built a lead of 6.5 seconds over 2nd place Noah Gragson when a late race caution for a stalled car on the pit row entrance regrouped the field for a Saturday night shootout with 9 laps remaining. Briscoe wasted little time jumping back out front when the green flag waved driving to a 15 car lead over Gragson at the checkers.
“First off, incredible car by everybody at Stewart-Haas and that made my job way too easy, honestly,” Briscoe said. “We’ve had a lot of wins this year, but this was by far our most dominant car. I’m so glad I can sleep a little bit easer this week going into Talladega and the [Charlotte] Roval and just enjoy.”
“It’s been an unbelievable season and we’ve still got six more wins to try and gain and a championship so that’s what we’ll try to do.
“I’m so happy to be able to start the playoffs like that.”
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 27
Race Results for the 3rd Annual Alsco 300 – Saturday, September 26, 2020
Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Las Vegas, NV
1 – Chase Briscoe
2 – Noah Gragson
3 – Daniel Hemric
4 – Justin Allgaier
5 – Ryan Sieg
6 – Austin Cindric
7 – Michael Annett
8 – Anthony Alfredo
9 – Harrison Burton
10 – Justin Haley
11 – Brandon Jones
12 – Riley Herbst
13 – Jeremy Clements
14 – Brett Moffitt
15 – Brandon Brown
16 – Ross Chastain
17 – Austin Hill
18 – Josh Williams
19 – Myatt Snider
20 – Stefan Parsons
21 – Colby Howard
22 – Tommy Joe Martins
23 – Jesse Little
24 – Gray Gaulding
25 – Bayley Currey
26 – BJ McLeod
27 – Joe Graf Jr
28 – Timmy Hill
29 – Dexter Bean
30 – Matt Mills
31 – Kody Vanderwal
32 – Alex Labbe
33 – Jeffrey Earnhardt
34 – Vinnie Miller
35 – Chad Finchum
36 – Kyle Weatherman
