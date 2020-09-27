Nothing To Worry About

.

Chase Briscoe put on a dominating preformance in the NASCAR XFINITY Series Alsco 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday night. Briscoe led 165 of 200-laps winning both stages, and advancing into round 2 where 8 drivers will continue their quest for the 2020 championship.

Briscoe had built a lead of 6.5 seconds over 2nd place Noah Gragson when a late race caution for a stalled car on the pit row entrance regrouped the field for a Saturday night shootout with 9 laps remaining. Briscoe wasted little time jumping back out front when the green flag waved driving to a 15 car lead over Gragson at the checkers.

“First off, incredible car by everybody at Stewart-Haas and that made my job way too easy, honestly,” Briscoe said. “We’ve had a lot of wins this year, but this was by far our most dominant car. I’m so glad I can sleep a little bit easer this week going into Talladega and the [Charlotte] Roval and just enjoy.”

“It’s been an unbelievable season and we’ve still got six more wins to try and gain and a championship so that’s what we’ll try to do.

“I’m so happy to be able to start the playoffs like that.”

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 27

Race Results for the 3rd Annual Alsco 300 – Saturday, September 26, 2020

Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Las Vegas, NV

1 – Chase Briscoe

2 – Noah Gragson

3 – Daniel Hemric

4 – Justin Allgaier

5 – Ryan Sieg

6 – Austin Cindric

7 – Michael Annett

8 – Anthony Alfredo

9 – Harrison Burton

10 – Justin Haley

11 – Brandon Jones

12 – Riley Herbst

13 – Jeremy Clements

14 – Brett Moffitt

15 – Brandon Brown

16 – Ross Chastain

17 – Austin Hill

18 – Josh Williams

19 – Myatt Snider

20 – Stefan Parsons

21 – Colby Howard

22 – Tommy Joe Martins

23 – Jesse Little

24 – Gray Gaulding

25 – Bayley Currey

26 – BJ McLeod

27 – Joe Graf Jr

28 – Timmy Hill

29 – Dexter Bean

30 – Matt Mills

31 – Kody Vanderwal

32 – Alex Labbe

33 – Jeffrey Earnhardt

34 – Vinnie Miller

35 – Chad Finchum

36 – Kyle Weatherman

