Las Vegas To Run South Point 400 Without Spectators

.

LAS VEGAS – The Sept. 25-27 South Point 400 weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be held with only essential personnel in attendance. Spectators will not be allowed for any of the three races held at the 1.5-mile superspeedway due to Covid-19.

“To say we’re disappointed that we will conduct the South Point 400 playoff weekend without fans would be a gross understatement,” said LVMS President Chris Powell. “Our staff has been working – many of them remotely – since the February Pennzoil 400 to prepare the speedway for our playoff triple-header.

“But we must adhere to Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s directive that limits gatherings due to Covid-19. While we disagree with this policy, we have no choice but to oblige. We certainly regret this situation for the thousands of race fans who won’t be able to attend our NASCAR-weekend events.”

Under the current Nevada re-opening plan, fans are not permitted at sporting events or concerts, and groups are limited to 50 people or fewer.

Race fans holding tickets for the South Point 400 triple header weekend will be contacted by the speedway ticket services department to discuss credits for future races or refunds.

“We’re hopeful that we will be able to welcome all of our fans back for our two race weekends in 2021,” Powell said. “Those dates will be announced soon, and we look forward to getting things back to normal.”

All three events at LVMS will be televised live. The South Point 400 on Sept. 27 will begin at 4 p.m. Pacific Time on NBCSN and the Sept. 26. ALSCO 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race will start at 4:30 p.m. on NBCSN. The World of Westgate 200 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Trucks Series race will be Friday, Sept. 25 on Fox Sports 1.

f.920