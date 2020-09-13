Keselowski The Next Nostradamus

Brad Keselowsl won the crash free Federated Auto Parts 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway. Keselowski earlier in the week predicted his victory in the race during a NASCAR radio show broadcast. Keselowski backed up his prediction, and in victory lane made another prediction that he would be a threat in the seasons championship race at Phoenix Raceway in November. Keselowski led a total of 192 laps beating 2nd place Martin Truex Jr. to the stripe by a blistering 2.568-second advantage.
“It was a great race for us we drove the same car Saturday as we used to win at New Hampshire earlier this summer. “I wanted to do a really cool burnout with it, but I want this car for Phoenix.”
“I’m really pumped. I don’t want to look too far ahead. The next round is going to be really difficult, but still, I’m really pumped about this performance and the way we’ve run on short tracks.”
“If we can get to Phoenix, we’re going to be really good,” Keselowski promised, not wanting to look too far ahead.
There are five drivers within 10 points of each other around the elimination line. Next weeks race at Bristol will trim the field to 12
1. Kevin Harvick
2. Denny Hamlin -21
3. Brad Keselowski -31
4. Joey Logano -34
5. Martin Truex Jr. -47
6. Austin Dillon -49
7. Chase Elliott -57
8. Alex Bowman -58
9. Kyle Busch -67
10. Aric Almirola -78
11. Kurt Busch -78
12. Clint Bowyer -82
playoff cut line:
13. William Byron -85
14. Cole Custer -90
15. Matt DiBenedetto -107
16. Ryan Blaney – 109
Race Results
NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 28
Federated Auto Parts 400 – Saturday, September 12, 2020
Richmond Raceway – Richmond, VA
1 – Brad Keselowski
2 – Martin Truex Jr.
3- Joey Logano
4 – Austin Dillon
5 – Chase Elliott
6 Kyle Busch
7 – Kevin Harvick
8 – Aric Almirola
9 – Alex Bowman
10 – Clint Bowyer
11 – Tyler Reddick
12 – Denny Hamlin
13 – Kurt Busch
14 – Cole Custer
15 – Christopher Bell
16 – Matt Kenseth
17 – Matt DiBenedetto
18 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
19 – Ryan Blaney
20 – Ryan Preece
21 – William Byron
22 – Erik Jones
23 – Ryan Newman
24 – Chris Buescher
25 – Michael McDowell
26 – Bubba Wallace
27 – Corey LaJoie
28 – Ty Dillon
29 – Daniel Suarez
30 – John Hunter Nemechek
31 – Jimmie Johnson
32 – Quin Houff
33 – Brennan Poole
34 – JJ Yeley
35 – Joey Gase
36 – Reed Sorenson
37 – James Davison
38 – Timmy Hill
f.820