Keselowski The Next Nostradamus

Brad Keselowsl won the crash free Federated Auto Parts 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway. Keselowski earlier in the week predicted his victory in the race during a NASCAR radio show broadcast. Keselowski backed up his prediction, and in victory lane made another prediction that he would be a threat in the seasons championship race at Phoenix Raceway in November. Keselowski led a total of 192 laps beating 2nd place Martin Truex Jr. to the stripe by a blistering 2.568-second advantage.

“It was a great race for us we drove the same car Saturday as we used to win at New Hampshire earlier this summer. “I wanted to do a really cool burnout with it, but I want this car for Phoenix.”

“I’m really pumped. I don’t want to look too far ahead. The next round is going to be really difficult, but still, I’m really pumped about this performance and the way we’ve run on short tracks.”

“If we can get to Phoenix, we’re going to be really good,” Keselowski promised, not wanting to look too far ahead.

There are five drivers within 10 points of each other around the elimination line. Next weeks race at Bristol will trim the field to 12

1. Kevin Harvick

2. Denny Hamlin -21

3. Brad Keselowski -31

4. Joey Logano -34

5. Martin Truex Jr. -47

6. Austin Dillon -49

7. Chase Elliott -57

8. Alex Bowman -58

9. Kyle Busch -67

10. Aric Almirola -78

11. Kurt Busch -78

12. Clint Bowyer -82

playoff cut line:

13. William Byron -85

14. Cole Custer -90

15. Matt DiBenedetto -107

16. Ryan Blaney – 109

Race Results

NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 28

Federated Auto Parts 400 – Saturday, September 12, 2020

Richmond Raceway – Richmond, VA

1 – Brad Keselowski

2 – Martin Truex Jr.

3- Joey Logano

4 – Austin Dillon

5 – Chase Elliott

6 Kyle Busch

7 – Kevin Harvick

8 – Aric Almirola

9 – Alex Bowman

10 – Clint Bowyer

11 – Tyler Reddick

12 – Denny Hamlin

13 – Kurt Busch

14 – Cole Custer

15 – Christopher Bell

16 – Matt Kenseth

17 – Matt DiBenedetto

18 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

19 – Ryan Blaney

20 – Ryan Preece

21 – William Byron

22 – Erik Jones

23 – Ryan Newman

24 – Chris Buescher

25 – Michael McDowell

26 – Bubba Wallace

27 – Corey LaJoie

28 – Ty Dillon

29 – Daniel Suarez

30 – John Hunter Nemechek

31 – Jimmie Johnson

32 – Quin Houff

33 – Brennan Poole

34 – JJ Yeley

35 – Joey Gase

36 – Reed Sorenson

37 – James Davison

38 – Timmy Hill

