Hill No Longer On The Hill

Austin Hill would would show patience and crew chief Scott Zipadelli would work his magic for a victory in the NASCAR Gander RV Outdoors Truck Series World of Westgate 200 race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Hill would wrestle the lead away from a dominate Sheldon Creed after a late race caution brought out when Jordan Anderson truck stalled at the end of pit row. Creed would drop back to 7th place on the restart and battle back to a 2nd place finish, unable to get by Hill.

The victory moves Hill to an automatic berth in the round of 8 for the 2020 Playoffs. Entering the Las Vegas race, Hill was ranked eighth in the 10 Playoff spots.

Next week the trucks move to Talladega Superspeedway and an elimination race where the field will be trimmed to 8 drivers competing for the 2020 championship.

Drivers on the bubble:

Christian Eckes

Ben Rhodes

Todd Gilliland

“I was probably looking in my mirror more than I was looking out front,” Hill conceded of keeping Creed behind. “I knew he was better than we were and I knew I was going to have to protect.

“The pit crew did a hell of a job on that last pit stop getting me in position I needed and I just had to go out there and get it and that’s what we did.”

Race Results:

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Race Number 18

World of Westgate 200 – Friday, September 25, 2020

Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Las Vegas, NV

1 – Austin Hill

2 – Sheldon Creed

3 – Tanner Gray

4 – Stewart Friesen

5 – Chandler Smith

6 – Grant Enfinger

7 – Zane Smith

8 – Christian Eckes

9 – Matt Crafton

10 – Tyler Ankrum

11 – Johnny Sauter

12 – Ryan Truex

13 – Todd Gilliland

14 – Dylan Lupton

15 – Brett Moffitt

16 – Tate Fogleman

17 – Tyler Hill

18 – Conor Daly

19 – Spencer Davis

20 – Raphael Lessard

21 – Travis Pastrana

22 – Clay Greenfield

23 – Ben Rhodes

24 – Austin Wayne Self

25 – Danny Bohn

26 – Ray Ciccarelli

27 – Chase Purdy

28 – Spencer Boyd

29 – Josh Reaume

30 – Derek Kraus

31 – Jesse Iwuji

32 – Jordan Anderson

33 – Tim Viens

34 – Jennifer Jo Cobb

35 – Dawson Cram

36 – Natalie Decker

