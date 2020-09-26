Hill No Longer On The Hill

.
Austin Hill would would show patience and crew chief Scott Zipadelli would work his magic for a victory in the NASCAR Gander RV Outdoors Truck Series World of Westgate 200 race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Hill would wrestle the lead away from a dominate Sheldon Creed after a late race caution brought out when Jordan Anderson truck stalled at the end of pit row. Creed would drop back to 7th place on the restart and battle back to a 2nd place finish, unable to get by Hill.
The victory moves Hill to an automatic berth in the round of 8 for the 2020 Playoffs. Entering the Las Vegas race, Hill was ranked eighth in the 10 Playoff spots.
Next week the trucks move to Talladega Superspeedway and an elimination race where the field will be trimmed to 8 drivers competing for the 2020 championship.
Drivers on the bubble:
Christian Eckes
Ben Rhodes
Todd Gilliland
“I was probably looking in my mirror more than I was looking out front,” Hill conceded of keeping Creed behind. “I knew he was better than we were and I knew I was going to have to protect.
“The pit crew did a hell of a job on that last pit stop getting me in position I needed and I just had to go out there and get it and that’s what we did.”
Race Results:
NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Race Number 18
World of Westgate 200 – Friday, September 25, 2020
Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Las Vegas, NV
1 – Austin Hill
2 – Sheldon Creed
3 – Tanner Gray
4 – Stewart Friesen
5 – Chandler Smith
6 – Grant Enfinger
7 – Zane Smith
8 – Christian Eckes
9 – Matt Crafton
10 – Tyler Ankrum
11 – Johnny Sauter
12 – Ryan Truex
13 – Todd Gilliland
14 – Dylan Lupton
15 – Brett Moffitt
16 – Tate Fogleman
17 – Tyler Hill
18 – Conor Daly
19 – Spencer Davis
20 – Raphael Lessard
21 – Travis Pastrana
22 – Clay Greenfield
23 – Ben Rhodes
24 – Austin Wayne Self
25 – Danny Bohn
26 – Ray Ciccarelli
27 – Chase Purdy
28 – Spencer Boyd
29 – Josh Reaume
30 – Derek Kraus
31 – Jesse Iwuji
32 – Jordan Anderson
33 – Tim Viens
34 – Jennifer Jo Cobb
35 – Dawson Cram
36 – Natalie Decker
