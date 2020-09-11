Grant Enfinger Victory Sets Truck Playoff Field.

Richmond Raceway and The ToyotaCare 250 served as the backdrop for the regular season finale race for the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Grant Enfinger would find himself where he started the year off at, in victory lane. Enfinger won the season opener at Daytona International Speedway.
“Can’t Explain how good this one feels. Great speed all night, and it worked out. Can’t say enough about [crew chief] Jeff Hensley, we’ve both been beating our head against the wall lately, but we go into the Playoffs with some momentum now,”
Playoff Contenders:
1 – Sheldon Creed
2. – Zane Smith
3. – Austin Hill
4. – Grant Enfinger
5. – Brett Moffitt
6. – Ben Rhodes
7. – Matt Crafton
8. – Christian Eckes
9. – Todd Gilliland
10. – Tyler Ankrum
Race Results
NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Race Number 16
ToyotaCare 250 – Thursday, September 10, 2020
Richmond Raceway – Richmond, VA
1 – 98 Grant Enfinger
2 – Matt Crafton
3 – Ben Rhodes
4 – Brett Moffitt
5 – Tyler Ankrum
6 – Codie Rohrbaugh
7 – David Ragan
8 – Austin Hill
9 – Timmy Hill
10 – Stewart Friesen
11 – Zane Smith
12 – Chandler Smith
13 – Sheldon Creed
14 – Austin Wayne Self
15 – Tate Fogleman
16 – Tanner Gray
17 – Todd Gilliland
18 – Christian Eckes
19 – Sam Mayer
20 – Spencer Boyd
21 – Clay Greenfield
22 – Carson Hocevar
23 – Derek Kraus
24 – Jordan Anderson
25 – Josh Bilicki
26 – Raphael Lessard
27 – Johnny Sauter
28 – Ryan Huff
29 – Trevor Bayne
30 – Norm Benning
31 – Ray Ciccarelli
32 – Josh Reaume
33 – Danny Bohn
34 – Natalie Decker
35 – Tim Viens
36 – Jennifer Jo Cobb
f.920