Grant Enfinger Victory Sets Truck Playoff Field.

Richmond Raceway and The ToyotaCare 250 served as the backdrop for the regular season finale race for the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Grant Enfinger would find himself where he started the year off at, in victory lane. Enfinger won the season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

“Can’t Explain how good this one feels. Great speed all night, and it worked out. Can’t say enough about [crew chief] Jeff Hensley, we’ve both been beating our head against the wall lately, but we go into the Playoffs with some momentum now,”

Playoff Contenders:

1 – Sheldon Creed

2. – Zane Smith

3. – Austin Hill

4. – Grant Enfinger

5. – Brett Moffitt

6. – Ben Rhodes

7. – Matt Crafton

8. – Christian Eckes

9. – Todd Gilliland

10. – Tyler Ankrum

Race Results

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Race Number 16

ToyotaCare 250 – Thursday, September 10, 2020

Richmond Raceway – Richmond, VA

1 – 98 Grant Enfinger

2 – Matt Crafton

3 – Ben Rhodes

4 – Brett Moffitt

5 – Tyler Ankrum

6 – Codie Rohrbaugh

7 – David Ragan

8 – Austin Hill

9 – Timmy Hill

10 – Stewart Friesen

11 – Zane Smith

12 – Chandler Smith

13 – Sheldon Creed

14 – Austin Wayne Self

15 – Tate Fogleman

16 – Tanner Gray

17 – Todd Gilliland

18 – Christian Eckes

19 – Sam Mayer

20 – Spencer Boyd

21 – Clay Greenfield

22 – Carson Hocevar

23 – Derek Kraus

24 – Jordan Anderson

25 – Josh Bilicki

26 – Raphael Lessard

27 – Johnny Sauter

28 – Ryan Huff

29 – Trevor Bayne

30 – Norm Benning

31 – Ray Ciccarelli

32 – Josh Reaume

33 – Danny Bohn

34 – Natalie Decker

35 – Tim Viens

36 – Jennifer Jo Cobb

