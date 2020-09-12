Friday Nite Under The Lights

.

This weekend the NASCAR Xfinity series will run a double header weekend at Richmond Raceway. Friday night belonged to Justin Allgaier. This is his second win in the 2020 season. Allgaier would lead a total 156 laps in dominating fashion in the Go Bowling 250, finishing .604-seconds ahead of a hard-charging Justin Haley.

“I feel like we’ve had so many [wins] get away here, just haven’t been able to seal the deal and it’s been so frustrating,” said Allgaier, who has 13 career Xfinity Series wins. “But I’m proud of these guys and proud of the effort. The pit stops were amazing. Everybody at JR Motorsports, they built a fantastic Camaro.

“I’ve got to thank the man upstairs,” Allgaier continued, noting, “Tonight was definitely a push to the end but we just had the luck we needed. I say luck, but luck is opportunities meeting preparation. We were prepared and the opportunities came tonight.”

Race Results

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 24

Go Bowling 250 – Friday, September 11, 2020

Richmond Raceway – Richmond, VA

1 – Justin Allgaier

2 10 11 Justin Haley

3 29 54 Kyle Busch

4 7 22 Austin Cindric

5 1 10 Ross Chastain

6 20 02 Brett Moffitt

7 9 1 Michael Annett

8 4 9 Noah Gragson

9 24 21 Kaz Grala

10 8 18 Riley Herbst

11 5 98 Chase Briscoe

12 6 39 Ryan Sieg

13 22 5 Matt Mills

14 2 19 Brandon Jones

15 21 44 Tommy Joe Martins

16 3 20 Harrison Burton

17 19 51 Jeremy Clements

18 13 68 Brandon Brown

19 23 08 Joe Graf Jr

20 31 07 Joey Gase

21 26 74 Bayley Currey

22 12 92 Josh Williams

23 15 36 Alex Labbe

24 17 0 Jeffrey Earnhardt

25 14 4 Jesse Little

26 36 47 Kyle Weatherman

27 30 78 Mason Massey

28 33 52 Kody Vanderwal

29 32 6 BJ McLeod

30 34 99 Vinnie Miller

31 27 90 Dexter Bean

32 28 8 Jeb Burton

33 18 15 Colby Howard

34 35 13 Stephen Leicht

35 11 93 Myatt Snider

36 37 66 Timmy Hill

37 25 61 Chad Finchum

