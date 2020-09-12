Friday Nite Under The Lights

.
This weekend the NASCAR Xfinity series will run a double header weekend at Richmond Raceway. Friday night belonged to Justin Allgaier. This is his second win in the 2020 season. Allgaier would lead a total 156 laps in dominating fashion in the Go Bowling 250, finishing .604-seconds ahead of a hard-charging Justin Haley.
“I feel like we’ve had so many [wins] get away here, just haven’t been able to seal the deal and it’s been so frustrating,” said Allgaier, who has 13 career Xfinity Series wins. “But I’m proud of these guys and proud of the effort. The pit stops were amazing. Everybody at JR Motorsports, they built a fantastic Camaro.
“I’ve got to thank the man upstairs,” Allgaier continued, noting, “Tonight was definitely a push to the end but we just had the luck we needed. I say luck, but luck is opportunities meeting preparation. We were prepared and the opportunities came tonight.”
Race Results
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 24
Go Bowling 250 – Friday, September 11, 2020
Richmond Raceway – Richmond, VA
1 – Justin Allgaier
2 10 11 Justin Haley
3 29 54 Kyle Busch
4 7 22 Austin Cindric
5 1 10 Ross Chastain
6 20 02 Brett Moffitt
7 9 1 Michael Annett
8 4 9 Noah Gragson
9 24 21 Kaz Grala
10 8 18 Riley Herbst
11 5 98 Chase Briscoe
12 6 39 Ryan Sieg
13 22 5 Matt Mills
14 2 19 Brandon Jones
15 21 44 Tommy Joe Martins
16 3 20 Harrison Burton
17 19 51 Jeremy Clements
18 13 68 Brandon Brown
19 23 08 Joe Graf Jr
20 31 07 Joey Gase
21 26 74 Bayley Currey
22 12 92 Josh Williams
23 15 36 Alex Labbe
24 17 0 Jeffrey Earnhardt
25 14 4 Jesse Little
26 36 47 Kyle Weatherman
27 30 78 Mason Massey
28 33 52 Kody Vanderwal
29 32 6 BJ McLeod
30 34 99 Vinnie Miller
31 27 90 Dexter Bean
32 28 8 Jeb Burton
33 18 15 Colby Howard
34 35 13 Stephen Leicht
35 11 93 Myatt Snider
36 37 66 Timmy Hill
37 25 61 Chad Finchum
