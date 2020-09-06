Decision – Decisions

With only two races remaining in the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series regular season before the playoffs the decision was easy for Ben Rhodes and Derek Kraus. A late race caution with two laps remaining in the South Carolina Education Lottery 200 would see the top 3 trucks in front of Rhodes head to pit row, at the time Rhodes and Kraus were running 4rd and 5th.
Rhodes was already seated in the playoffs by points, Kraus just outside the top 10 cutoff, needing a win to get a guaranteed seat in the playoffs. Rhodes and Kraus would stay on track and line up side by side for the restart. The pair would swap the top spot over the last two laps with Rhodes finally getting to the checkers first to claim his first win of the season.
“Gosh, that was such a tough win,” Rhodes said. “We weren’t the best truck all day. I was actually really disappointed when the [final] caution flag came out because I thought fourth place is a good finish for us, we’ll get in the playoffs. But I’m not letting this checkered flag go, It’s been a long time coming.”
Playoff contenders with 2 races remaining – top 10 advance
1 – Austin Hill
2 – Brett Moffitt
3 – Zane Smith
4 – Ben Rhodes
5 – Sheldon Creed
6 – Christian Eckes
7 – Matt Crafton
8 – Grant Enfinger
9 -Tyler Ankrum
10 -Todd Gilliland
11 – Derek Kraus
12 – Raphael Lessard
13 -Tanner Gray
Race Results
NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Race Number 15
South Carolina Education Lottery 200 – Sunday, September 6, 2020
Darlington Raceway – Darlington, SC
1 – Ben Rhodes
2 – Derek Kraus
3 – Austin Hill
4 – Grant Enfinger
5 – Christian Eckes
6 – Raphael Lessard
7 – Todd Gilliland
8 – Stewart Friesen
9 – Timmy Hill
10 – Brett Moffitt
11 – Tyler Ankrum
12 – Bayley Currey
13 – Ty Majeski
14 – Matt Crafton
15 – Tate Fogleman
16 – Zane Smith
17 – Austin Wayne Self
18 – Sheldon Creed
19 – Greg Biffle
20 – Danny Bohn
21 – Clay Greenfield
22 – David Ragan
23 – Chandler Smith
24 – Jordan Anderson
25 – Codie Rohrbaugh
26 – Spencer Boyd
27 – Trevor Bayne
28 – Josh Reaume
29 – Tanner Gray
30 – Jennifer Jo Cobb
31 – Johnny Sauter
32 – Norm Benning
33 – Dawson Cram
34 – Bryant Barnhill
