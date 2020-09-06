Decision – Decisions

With only two races remaining in the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series regular season before the playoffs the decision was easy for Ben Rhodes and Derek Kraus. A late race caution with two laps remaining in the South Carolina Education Lottery 200 would see the top 3 trucks in front of Rhodes head to pit row, at the time Rhodes and Kraus were running 4rd and 5th.

Rhodes was already seated in the playoffs by points, Kraus just outside the top 10 cutoff, needing a win to get a guaranteed seat in the playoffs. Rhodes and Kraus would stay on track and line up side by side for the restart. The pair would swap the top spot over the last two laps with Rhodes finally getting to the checkers first to claim his first win of the season.

“Gosh, that was such a tough win,” Rhodes said. “We weren’t the best truck all day. I was actually really disappointed when the [final] caution flag came out because I thought fourth place is a good finish for us, we’ll get in the playoffs. But I’m not letting this checkered flag go, It’s been a long time coming.”

Playoff contenders with 2 races remaining – top 10 advance

1 – Austin Hill

2 – Brett Moffitt

3 – Zane Smith

4 – Ben Rhodes

5 – Sheldon Creed

6 – Christian Eckes

7 – Matt Crafton

8 – Grant Enfinger

9 -Tyler Ankrum

10 -Todd Gilliland

11 – Derek Kraus

12 – Raphael Lessard

13 -Tanner Gray

Race Results

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Race Number 15

South Carolina Education Lottery 200 – Sunday, September 6, 2020

Darlington Raceway – Darlington, SC

1 – Ben Rhodes

2 – Derek Kraus

3 – Austin Hill

4 – Grant Enfinger

5 – Christian Eckes

6 – Raphael Lessard

7 – Todd Gilliland

8 – Stewart Friesen

9 – Timmy Hill

10 – Brett Moffitt

11 – Tyler Ankrum

12 – Bayley Currey

13 – Ty Majeski

14 – Matt Crafton

15 – Tate Fogleman

16 – Zane Smith

17 – Austin Wayne Self

18 – Sheldon Creed

19 – Greg Biffle

20 – Danny Bohn

21 – Clay Greenfield

22 – David Ragan

23 – Chandler Smith

24 – Jordan Anderson

25 – Codie Rohrbaugh

26 – Spencer Boyd

27 – Trevor Bayne

28 – Josh Reaume

29 – Tanner Gray

30 – Jennifer Jo Cobb

31 – Johnny Sauter

32 – Norm Benning

33 – Dawson Cram

34 – Bryant Barnhill

