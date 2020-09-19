Chase Briscoe Delivers On Promise

The NASCAR Xfinity series closed out the regular season with the Food City 300 race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Chase Brisco would add 7 to his win column tying Austin Cindric for playoff points, after rubbing his way passed Cindric with just 5 laps remaining and pulled away to win by just over a half second.

The drivers who made the Playoffs:

Chase Briscoe

Austin Cindric

Justin Allgaier

Noah Gragson

Brandon Jones

Justin Haley

Harrison Burton

Ross Chastain

Ryan Sieg

Michael Annett

Riley Herbst

Brandon Brown.

“The last 15 laps, our car came to life,” Briscoe said. “I figured something out. We had to root and gouge our way up there-that’s what Bristol is all about. “If we could end up second in points and win the race, we’d have the same amount of Playoff points as (Cindric). Mission accomplished.”

“I told all the guys there ain’t no way we’re getting beat today. I was so mad after how we ran last week, and I get on the internet all the time and see guys count us out after one bad race”.

“I know what this team is capable of… I finished second here the last two races, and I wanted to win here so bad, and it’s awesome that I can actually celebrate it with all these race fans.”

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 26

Race Results for the 39th Annual Food City 300 – Friday, September 18, 2020

Bristol Motor Speedway – Bristol, TN

1- Chase Briscoe

2 – Ross Chastain

3 – Austin Cindric

4 – Harrison Burton

5 – Justin Allgaier

6 – Anthony Alfredo

7 – Noah Gragson

8 – Brandon Jones

9 – Jeb Burton

10 – Riley Herbst

11 – Jeremy Clements

12 – Brandon Brown

13 – Alex Labbe

14 – Ryan Sieg

15 – Timmy Hill

16 – Justin Haley

17 – Jeffrey Earnhardt

18 – Gray Gaulding

19 – Josh Williams

20 – Chad Finchum

21 – Colby Howard

22 – Matt Mills

23 – Stefan Parsons

24 – Tommy Joe Martins

25 – Jesse Little

26 – Brett Moffitt

27 – Joe Graf Jr

28 – Dexter Bean

29 – Kody Vanderwal

30 – Bayley Currey

31 – Michael Annett

32 – Kyle Weatherman

33 – Vinnie Miller

34 – BJ McLeod

35 – Myatt Snider

36 – Stephen Leicht

