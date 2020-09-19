Chase Briscoe Delivers On Promise

The NASCAR Xfinity series closed out the regular season with the Food City 300 race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Chase Brisco would add 7 to his win column tying Austin Cindric for playoff points, after rubbing his way passed Cindric with just 5 laps remaining and pulled away to win by just over a half second.
The drivers who made the Playoffs:
Chase Briscoe
Austin Cindric
Justin Allgaier
Noah Gragson
Brandon Jones
Justin Haley
Harrison Burton
Ross Chastain
Ryan Sieg
Michael Annett
Riley Herbst
Brandon Brown.
“The last 15 laps, our car came to life,” Briscoe said. “I figured something out. We had to root and gouge our way up there-that’s what Bristol is all about. “If we could end up second in points and win the race, we’d have the same amount of Playoff points as (Cindric). Mission accomplished.”
“I told all the guys there ain’t no way we’re getting beat today. I was so mad after how we ran last week, and I get on the internet all the time and see guys count us out after one bad race”.
“I know what this team is capable of… I finished second here the last two races, and I wanted to win here so bad, and it’s awesome that I can actually celebrate it with all these race fans.”
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 26
Race Results for the 39th Annual Food City 300 – Friday, September 18, 2020
Bristol Motor Speedway – Bristol, TN
1- Chase Briscoe
2 – Ross Chastain
3 – Austin Cindric
4 – Harrison Burton
5 – Justin Allgaier
6 – Anthony Alfredo
7 – Noah Gragson
8 – Brandon Jones
9 – Jeb Burton
10 – Riley Herbst
11 – Jeremy Clements
12 – Brandon Brown
13 – Alex Labbe
14 – Ryan Sieg
15 – Timmy Hill
16 – Justin Haley
17 – Jeffrey Earnhardt
18 – Gray Gaulding
19 – Josh Williams
20 – Chad Finchum
21 – Colby Howard
22 – Matt Mills
23 – Stefan Parsons
24 – Tommy Joe Martins
25 – Jesse Little
26 – Brett Moffitt
27 – Joe Graf Jr
28 – Dexter Bean
29 – Kody Vanderwal
30 – Bayley Currey
31 – Michael Annett
32 – Kyle Weatherman
33 – Vinnie Miller
34 – BJ McLeod
35 – Myatt Snider
36 – Stephen Leicht
f.920