Bring the broom, Justin Allgaier swept the NASCAR Xfinity doubleheader at Richmond Raceway, just 24 hrs after winning the Go Bowling 250 Allgaier and team would return to grab another dominating win in the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 250.

Friday night Allgaier would lead 156 laps in the Go Bowling 250 with a winning margin of .064 sec. on Saturday Allgaier returned to lead 135 of the 250 laps and a victory of 2.185-seconds over teammate Jeb Burton.

“I knew how good our car was all day,” Allgaier said. “I knew at the end there, I knew we had speed, I knew when we needed to go we could, I just didn’t know how fast. My teammate Jeb Burton did a fantastic job on that last restart, just so proud of these guys.”

Race Results

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 25

Virginia is for Racing Lovers 250 – Saturday, September 12, 2020

Richmond Raceway – Richmond, VA

1 – Justin Allgaier

2- Jeb Burton

3 – Ross Chastain

4 – Harrison Burton

5 – Noah Gragson

6 – Justin Haley

7 – Michael Annett

8 – Brandon Jones

9 – Kaz Grala

10 – Austin Cindric

11 – Brandon Brown

12 – Alex Labbe

13 – Matt Mills

14 – Jeffrey Earnhardt

15 – Ryan Sieg

16 – Chase Briscoe

17 – Jeremy Clements

18 – Brett Moffitt

19 – Bayley Currey

20 – Kyle Weatherman

21 – Mason Massey

22 – Stephen Leicht

23 – Joey Gase

24 – BJ McLeod

25 – Josh Williams

26 – Tommy Joe Martins

27 – Joe Graf Jr

28 – Chad Finchum

29 – Kody Vanderwal

30 – Dexter Bean

31 – Myatt Snider

32 – Vinnie Miller

33 – Jesse Little

34 – Riley Herbst

35 – Colby Howard

36 – Timmy Hill

