Bring the broom, Justin Allgaier swept the NASCAR Xfinity doubleheader at Richmond Raceway, just 24 hrs after winning the Go Bowling 250 Allgaier and team would return to grab another dominating win in the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 250.
Friday night Allgaier would lead 156 laps in the Go Bowling 250 with a winning margin of .064 sec. on Saturday Allgaier returned to lead 135 of the 250 laps and a victory of 2.185-seconds over teammate Jeb Burton.
“I knew how good our car was all day,” Allgaier said. “I knew at the end there, I knew we had speed, I knew when we needed to go we could, I just didn’t know how fast. My teammate Jeb Burton did a fantastic job on that last restart, just so proud of these guys.”
Race Results
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 25
Virginia is for Racing Lovers 250 – Saturday, September 12, 2020
Richmond Raceway – Richmond, VA
1 – Justin Allgaier
2- Jeb Burton
3 – Ross Chastain
4 – Harrison Burton
5 – Noah Gragson
6 – Justin Haley
7 – Michael Annett
8 – Brandon Jones
9 – Kaz Grala
10 – Austin Cindric
11 – Brandon Brown
12 – Alex Labbe
13 – Matt Mills
14 – Jeffrey Earnhardt
15 – Ryan Sieg
16 – Chase Briscoe
17 – Jeremy Clements
18 – Brett Moffitt
19 – Bayley Currey
20 – Kyle Weatherman
21 – Mason Massey
22 – Stephen Leicht
23 – Joey Gase
24 – BJ McLeod
25 – Josh Williams
26 – Tommy Joe Martins
27 – Joe Graf Jr
28 – Chad Finchum
29 – Kody Vanderwal
30 – Dexter Bean
31 – Myatt Snider
32 – Vinnie Miller
33 – Jesse Little
34 – Riley Herbst
35 – Colby Howard
36 – Timmy Hill
