Blurton Captures Soderberg Memorial at DCRP with URSS

Lonnie Wheatley, DODGE CITY, Kan. (September 19, 2020) – Zach Blurton added a fourth Jerry Soderberg Memorial Championship win to his resume by topping Saturday night’s season-ending Mel Hambleton Ford Racing Powri United Rebel Sprint Series vs. DCRP Sprint Car feature event atop the 3/8-mile Dodge City Raceway Park clay oval.

In the 25-lap Mel Hambelton Racing DCRP vs. United Rebel Sprint Series feature, fourth-starter Zach Blurton slid past Kyler Johnson on a lap three restart and led the rest of the way for his second DCRP win of the year and third consecutive win in the season-ender.

After an early red flag, Blurton weathered one more red flag seven laps shy of the checkered flag when Connor Atkinson flipped in turn two.

Blurton took off again on the restart and posted the win ahead of Johnson with Jeff Stasa, J.D. Johnson and Luke Cranston rounding out the top five while eighth-place finisher Taylor Velasquez secured his third track championship.

Heats were won by Brian Herbert, Koby Walters and JD Johnson. Jordan Knight laid claim to the Keizer Wheels Hard Charger Award by starting 16th and finishing 7th.

Mel Hambelton Ford Racing URSS/DCRP Sprint Cars:

Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 97-Brian Herbert, 2. 17x-Jake Martens, 3. 91-Jeff Stasa, 4. 9d-Lance Davis, 5. 74-Connor Atkinson, 6. 10-Jordan Knight, 7. 11k-Tyler Knight.

Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. 33-Koby Walters, 2. 72-Ray Seemann, 3. 45x-Kyler Johnson, 4. 49-Kris Moore, 5. 911-Ty Williams, 6. 74v-Howard Van Dyke, 7. 65-Kohl Ricke

Heat Three (8 Laps): 1. 98-J.D. Johnson, 2. 11-Zach Blurton, 3. 49x-Luke Cranston, 4. 21x-Taylor Velasquez, 5. 50-Jed Werner, 6. 51r-Ross Essenberg, 7. 14-Brady Skrdlant.

“A” Main (25 Laps): 1. 11-Zach Blurton, 2. 45x-Kyler Johnson, 3. 91-Jeff Stasa, 4. 98-J.D. Johnson, 5. 49x-Luke Cranston, 6. 33-Koby Walters, 7. 10-Jordan Knight, 8. 21x-Taylor Velasquez, 9. 911-Ty Williams, 10. 50-Jed Werner, 11. 72-Ray Seemann, 12. 11k-Tyler Knight, 13. 9d-Lance Davis, 14. 49-Kris Moore, 15. 74v-Howard Van Dyke, 16. 17x-Jake Martens, 17. 97-Brian Herbert, 18. 74-Connor Atkinson, 19. 51r-Ross Essenberg, 20. 65-Kohl Ricke, 21. 14-Brady Skrdlant.