2021 NASCAR Schedule Released

NASCAR officials released the 2021 Cup Series schedule Wednesday, introducing three new tracks, expanding to six road courses and placing a dirt-track race on the calendar for the first time in more than 50 years.

Next year’s Cup Series remains at 36 point-paying races, starting as it did this year with the season-opening Daytona 500 (Feb. 14) and ending with the championship finale at Phoenix Raceway (Nov. 7). In between those bookends, there are new venues and schedule shuffles as part of the dramatic changes long hinted at by NASCAR officials.

Among the shifts for 2021 are these highlights:

— May 23: Circuit of The Americas, a pristine 3.426-mile road course in Austin, Texas, that has been host to Formula 1, IndyCar and IMSA competition.

— June 20: Nashville Superspeedway, a 1.33-mile oval in Lebanon, Tennessee, that was confirmed for the 2021 schedule last spring.

— July 4: Road America, a historic 4.048-mile road circuit in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, that last hosted the Cup Series in 1956.

— Aug. 15: Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s 2.439-mile road course, a shift from the 2.5-mile oval layout.

The full 2021 NASCAR Cup Series schedule:

Feb. 14 — Daytona International Speedway

Feb. 21 — Homestead-Miami Speedway

Feb. 28 — Auto Club Speedway

March 7 — Las Vegas Motor Speedway

March 14 — Phoenix Raceway

March 21 — Atlanta Motor Speedway

March 28 — Bristol Motor Speedway

April 4 — Easter holiday

April 10 — Martinsville Speedway

April 18 — Richmond Raceway

April 25 — Talladega Superspeedway

May 2 — Kansas Speedway

May 9 — Darlington Raceway

May 16 — Dover International Speedway

May 23 — Circuit of The Americas

May 30 — Charlotte Motor Speedway

June 6 — Sonoma Raceway

June 13 — Texas Motor Speedway, All-Star Race

June 20 — Nashville Superspeedway

June 26 — Pocono Raceway

June 27 — Pocono Raceway

July 4 — Road America

July 11 — Atlanta Motor Speedway

July 18 — New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Aug. 8 — Watkins Glen International

Aug. 15 — Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Aug. 22 — Michigan International Speedway

Aug. 28 — Daytona International Speedway

Sept. 5 — Darlington Raceway

Sept. 11 — Richmond Raceway

Sept. 18 — Bristol Motor Speedway

Sept. 26 — Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Oct. 3 — Talladega Superspeedway

Oct. 10 — Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

Oct. 17 — Texas Motor Speedway

Oct. 24 — Kansas Speedway

Oct. 31 — Martinsville Speedway

Nov. 7 — Phoenix Raceway

