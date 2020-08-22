Zane Smith In Victory Lane

Zane Smith survived a restart with three laps left in Friday’s KDI Office Technology 200 at Dover International Speedway and pulled away to claim his second NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series victory in three races.
Smith also won the second leg of the Triple Truck Challenge, earning a $50,000 bonus. “Hopefully, I can pay off my Chevy Silverado,” Smith said.
“What an awesome truck, I think we all know that I suck at restarts, but I picked a good time to have a good one. Man, two wins. This is by far the most fun I’ve ever had racing in my career. I’m just so blessed to be here.”
Race Results
NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Race Number 13
KDI Office Technology 200 – Friday, August 21, 2020
Dover International Speedway – Dover, DE
1 Zane Smith
2 – Matt Crafton
3 – Brett Moffitt
4 – Todd Gilliland
5 – Ben Rhodes
6 – Johnny Sauter
7 – Tyler Ankrum
8 – Austin Hill
9 – Stewart Friesen
10 – Derek Kraus
11 – Christian Eckes
12 – Carson Hocevar
13 – Grant Enfinger
14 – Ty Majeski
15 – Sam Mayer
16 – Spencer Davis
17 – Tanner Gray
18 – Bayley Currey
19 – Raphael Lessard
20 – Chandler Smith
21 – Timmy Hill
22 – Sheldon Creed
23 – Austin Wayne Self
24 – Jordan Anderson
25 – Dawson Cram
26 – JJ Yeley
27 – Tate Fogleman
28 – Spencer Boyd
29 – Jennifer Jo Cobb
30 – Tyler Hill
31 – Tim Viens
32 – Clay Greenfield
33 – Bryant Barnhill
34 – Parker Kligerman
35 – Norm Benning
