Zane Smith In Victory Lane

Zane Smith survived a restart with three laps left in Friday’s KDI Office Technology 200 at Dover International Speedway and pulled away to claim his second NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series victory in three races.

Smith also won the second leg of the Triple Truck Challenge, earning a $50,000 bonus. “Hopefully, I can pay off my Chevy Silverado,” Smith said.

“What an awesome truck, I think we all know that I suck at restarts, but I picked a good time to have a good one. Man, two wins. This is by far the most fun I’ve ever had racing in my career. I’m just so blessed to be here.”

Race Results

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Race Number 13

KDI Office Technology 200 – Friday, August 21, 2020

Dover International Speedway – Dover, DE

1 Zane Smith

2 – Matt Crafton

3 – Brett Moffitt

4 – Todd Gilliland

5 – Ben Rhodes

6 – Johnny Sauter

7 – Tyler Ankrum

8 – Austin Hill

9 – Stewart Friesen

10 – Derek Kraus

11 – Christian Eckes

12 – Carson Hocevar

13 – Grant Enfinger

14 – Ty Majeski

15 – Sam Mayer

16 – Spencer Davis

17 – Tanner Gray

18 – Bayley Currey

19 – Raphael Lessard

20 – Chandler Smith

21 – Timmy Hill

22 – Sheldon Creed

23 – Austin Wayne Self

24 – Jordan Anderson

25 – Dawson Cram

26 – JJ Yeley

27 – Tate Fogleman

28 – Spencer Boyd

29 – Jennifer Jo Cobb

30 – Tyler Hill

31 – Tim Viens

32 – Clay Greenfield

33 – Bryant Barnhill

34 – Parker Kligerman

35 – Norm Benning

