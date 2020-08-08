Zane Smith Emotional First Victory

21-year old Zane Smith made a last lap pass in double overtime to earn his first career NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series victory Friday night in the Henry Ford Health System 200 at Michigan International Speedway.
Smith would have the race of his life as he sent his GMS Racing prepared truck into turn one on the white flag lap alongside Christian Eckes in an bold move that allowed Smith to take the lead and hold on by a mere 0.318-second for the victory.
“I really don’t know where to start,” the California-native Smith said. “A lot of people don’t understand my situation with racing. It’s unbelievable I’ve made it to this point. Just thank you.
“A lot of this sport, as we all know, is about money and I don’t come from that. Making it to this point and to win and to be with such an awesome team like GMS Racing is something special,” said an emotional Smith. “I wish everyone could be here so I could celebrate with my parents and my girlfriend. Man, this is a lot to take in and it was awesome racing with all my friends. Man, an unbelievable day.”
Race Results
NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Race Number 11
Henry Ford Health System 200 – Friday, August 7, 2020
Michigan International Speedway
1 – Zane Smith
2 – Christian Eckes
3 – Tanner Gray
4 – Tyler Ankrum
5 – Todd Gilliland
6 – Brett Moffitt
7 – Raphael Lessard
8 – Derek Kraus
9 – Parker Kligerman
10 – David Gravel
11 – Ben Rhodes
12 – Austin Hill
13 – Tate Fogleman
14 – Dawson Cram
15 – Ty Majeski
16 – Johnny Sauter
17 – Josh Reaume
18 – Codie Rohrbaugh
19 – Ryan Truex
20 – Clay Greenfield
21 – Tyler Hill Hill
22 – Jesse Iwuji
23 – Matt Crafton
24 – Cory Roper
25 – John Hunter Nemechek
26 – Tim Viens
27 – Spencer Boyd
28 – Jennifer Jo Cobb
29 – Trey Hutchens
30 – Sheldon Creed
31 – Norm Benning
32 – Jordan Anderson
33 – Grant Enfinger
34 – Ray Ciccarelli
35 – Brennan Poole
36 – Jeb Burton
37 – Austin Wayne Self
38 – Chandler Smith
39 – Stewart Friesen
