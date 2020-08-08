Zane Smith Emotional First Victory

21-year old Zane Smith made a last lap pass in double overtime to earn his first career NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series victory Friday night in the Henry Ford Health System 200 at Michigan International Speedway.

Smith would have the race of his life as he sent his GMS Racing prepared truck into turn one on the white flag lap alongside Christian Eckes in an bold move that allowed Smith to take the lead and hold on by a mere 0.318-second for the victory.

“I really don’t know where to start,” the California-native Smith said. “A lot of people don’t understand my situation with racing. It’s unbelievable I’ve made it to this point. Just thank you.

“A lot of this sport, as we all know, is about money and I don’t come from that. Making it to this point and to win and to be with such an awesome team like GMS Racing is something special,” said an emotional Smith. “I wish everyone could be here so I could celebrate with my parents and my girlfriend. Man, this is a lot to take in and it was awesome racing with all my friends. Man, an unbelievable day.”

Race Results

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Race Number 11

Henry Ford Health System 200 – Friday, August 7, 2020

Michigan International Speedway

1 – Zane Smith

2 – Christian Eckes

3 – Tanner Gray

4 – Tyler Ankrum

5 – Todd Gilliland

6 – Brett Moffitt

7 – Raphael Lessard

8 – Derek Kraus

9 – Parker Kligerman

10 – David Gravel

11 – Ben Rhodes

12 – Austin Hill

13 – Tate Fogleman

14 – Dawson Cram

15 – Ty Majeski

16 – Johnny Sauter

17 – Josh Reaume

18 – Codie Rohrbaugh

19 – Ryan Truex

20 – Clay Greenfield

21 – Tyler Hill Hill

22 – Jesse Iwuji

23 – Matt Crafton

24 – Cory Roper

25 – John Hunter Nemechek

26 – Tim Viens

27 – Spencer Boyd

28 – Jennifer Jo Cobb

29 – Trey Hutchens

30 – Sheldon Creed

31 – Norm Benning

32 – Jordan Anderson

33 – Grant Enfinger

34 – Ray Ciccarelli

35 – Brennan Poole

36 – Jeb Burton

37 – Austin Wayne Self

38 – Chandler Smith

39 – Stewart Friesen

