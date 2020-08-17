Sound the Siren in Dawsonville

Chase Elliott won the Go Bowling 235 NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway, surviving a 3 lap shootout to pick up his 2nd win in the season. The NASCAR Cup Series raced on the newly designed road course that used part of the oval and the twisting turns on the road course in the infield. Elliott had build a 10-second advantage on the field before the caution bunched the field up for a thrilling finish, Elliott would hang on to the lead with Denny Hamlin in pursuit.
“To me was not when, but how many green-white checkers we were going to have to do in a row and being better at executing those,” Elliott said. “Any win at Daytona is special. [Crew chief] Alan [Gustafson] and I were joking that we had to change it to a road course to win at Daytona. … Just a great day.”
Race Results
NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 23
Go Bowling 235 at the Daytona Road Course – Sunday, August 16, 2020
Daytona International Speedway Road Course – Daytona Beach, FL
1 – Chase Elliott
2 – Denny Hamlin
3 – Martin Truex Jr.
4 – Jimmie Johnson
5 – Chris Buescher
6 – Clint Bowyer
7 – Kaz Grala
8 – William Byron
9 – Joey Logano
10 – Michael McDowell
11 – Erik Jones
12 – Alex Bowman
13 – Brad Keselowski
14 – Kurt Busch
15 – Matt DiBenedetto
16 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17 – Kevin Harvick
18 – Tyler Reddick
19 – Ryan Newman
20 – Ty Dillon
21 – Christopher Bell
22 – Cole Custer
23 – Ryan Preece
24 – Aric Almirola
25 – Bubba Wallace
26 – Matt Kenseth
27 – Daniel Suarez
28 – Brennan Poole
29 – Timmy Hill
30 – James Davison
31 – Ryan Blaney
32 – Corey LaJoie
33 – Quin Houff
34 – JJ Yeley
35 – John Hunter Nemechek
36 – Garrett Smithley
37 – Kyle Busch
38 – Stanton Barrett
39 – Brendan Gaughan
f.820