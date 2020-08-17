Sound the Siren in Dawsonville

Chase Elliott won the Go Bowling 235 NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway, surviving a 3 lap shootout to pick up his 2nd win in the season. The NASCAR Cup Series raced on the newly designed road course that used part of the oval and the twisting turns on the road course in the infield. Elliott had build a 10-second advantage on the field before the caution bunched the field up for a thrilling finish, Elliott would hang on to the lead with Denny Hamlin in pursuit.

“To me was not when, but how many green-white checkers we were going to have to do in a row and being better at executing those,” Elliott said. “Any win at Daytona is special. [Crew chief] Alan [Gustafson] and I were joking that we had to change it to a road course to win at Daytona. … Just a great day.”

Race Results

NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 23

Go Bowling 235 at the Daytona Road Course – Sunday, August 16, 2020

Daytona International Speedway Road Course – Daytona Beach, FL

1 – Chase Elliott

2 – Denny Hamlin

3 – Martin Truex Jr.

4 – Jimmie Johnson

5 – Chris Buescher

6 – Clint Bowyer

7 – Kaz Grala

8 – William Byron

9 – Joey Logano

10 – Michael McDowell

11 – Erik Jones

12 – Alex Bowman

13 – Brad Keselowski

14 – Kurt Busch

15 – Matt DiBenedetto

16 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17 – Kevin Harvick

18 – Tyler Reddick

19 – Ryan Newman

20 – Ty Dillon

21 – Christopher Bell

22 – Cole Custer

23 – Ryan Preece

24 – Aric Almirola

25 – Bubba Wallace

26 – Matt Kenseth

27 – Daniel Suarez

28 – Brennan Poole

29 – Timmy Hill

30 – James Davison

31 – Ryan Blaney

32 – Corey LaJoie

33 – Quin Houff

34 – JJ Yeley

35 – John Hunter Nemechek

36 – Garrett Smithley

37 – Kyle Busch

38 – Stanton Barrett

39 – Brendan Gaughan

