Social Media Inspires Justin Allgaier

The Drydene 200 was the first leg for the Xfinity Series doubleheader weekend at Dover International Speedway and Justin Allgaier may of had a little more incentive this weekend after last weeks race on the road course at Daytona International Speedway. Late race contact between Allgaier and A.J. Allmendinger dropped Allgaier to ninth after running in the 5th place.

A social media firestorm ignited after Allgaier criticized AJ’s driving style during a post race interview.

“This is the power of social media,” Allgaier declared after climbing from his car on the frontstretch. “I got blasted all week last week. So I guess I can thank AJ for giving me the drive and determination and all the haters on social media, ’cause that’s definitely what’s given me some fire, and we’re firing at the right time.”

Allgaier would led 120 of the 200 laps at the high-banked concrete Monster Mile and finished 1.977 seconds ahead of runner-up Austin Cindric.

“These last 18 to 24 months have been crazy,” Allgaier said. “I’m just proud of these guys and the no-give-up attitude they’ve got. This team is incredible. What a day. What a race car. We were off a little bit in the beginning, and (crew chief) Jason (Burdett) did a great job of getting us where we needed to be at.

Tomorrow we come back, and we’ve got to see what adjustments we can make. I still think we can be better.”

Race Results

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 20

Drydene 200 – Saturday, August 22, 2020

Dover International Speedway – Dover, DE

1 – Justin Allgaier

2 – Austin Cindric

3- Ross Chastain

4 – Noah Gragson

5 – Harrison Burton

6 – Riley Herbst

7 – Jeb Burton

8 – Justin Haley

9 – Michael Annett

10 – Chase Briscoe

11 – Anthony Alfredo

12 – Ryan Sieg

13 – Jeremy Clements

14 – Brandon Brown

15 – Brett Moffitt

16 – Brandon Jones

17 – Myatt Snider

18 – Joe Graf Jr

19 – Alex Labbe

20 – Jeffrey Earnhardt

21 – Tommy Joe Martins

22 – Stephen Leicht

23 – Jesse Little

24 – Josh Williams

25 – Kyle Weatherman

26 – Stefan Parsons

27 – David Starr

28 – Vinnie Miller

29 – Chad Finchum

30 – Colby Howard

31 – Kody Vanderwal

32 – Korbin Forrister

33 – Matt Mills

34 – BJ McLeod

35 – Bayley Currey

36 – Timmy Hill

