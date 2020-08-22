Social Media Inspires Justin Allgaier

The Drydene 200 was the first leg for the Xfinity Series doubleheader weekend at Dover International Speedway and Justin Allgaier may of had a little more incentive this weekend after last weeks race on the road course at Daytona International Speedway. Late race contact between Allgaier and A.J. Allmendinger dropped Allgaier to ninth after running in the 5th place.
A social media firestorm ignited after Allgaier criticized AJ’s driving style during a post race interview.
“This is the power of social media,” Allgaier declared after climbing from his car on the frontstretch. “I got blasted all week last week. So I guess I can thank AJ for giving me the drive and determination and all the haters on social media, ’cause that’s definitely what’s given me some fire, and we’re firing at the right time.”
Allgaier would led 120 of the 200 laps at the high-banked concrete Monster Mile and finished 1.977 seconds ahead of runner-up Austin Cindric.
“These last 18 to 24 months have been crazy,” Allgaier said. “I’m just proud of these guys and the no-give-up attitude they’ve got. This team is incredible. What a day. What a race car. We were off a little bit in the beginning, and (crew chief) Jason (Burdett) did a great job of getting us where we needed to be at.
Tomorrow we come back, and we’ve got to see what adjustments we can make. I still think we can be better.”
Race Results
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 20
Drydene 200 – Saturday, August 22, 2020
Dover International Speedway – Dover, DE
1 – Justin Allgaier
2 – Austin Cindric
3- Ross Chastain
4 – Noah Gragson
5 – Harrison Burton
6 – Riley Herbst
7 – Jeb Burton
8 – Justin Haley
9 – Michael Annett
10 – Chase Briscoe
11 – Anthony Alfredo
12 – Ryan Sieg
13 – Jeremy Clements
14 – Brandon Brown
15 – Brett Moffitt
16 – Brandon Jones
17 – Myatt Snider
18 – Joe Graf Jr
19 – Alex Labbe
20 – Jeffrey Earnhardt
21 – Tommy Joe Martins
22 – Stephen Leicht
23 – Jesse Little
24 – Josh Williams
25 – Kyle Weatherman
26 – Stefan Parsons
27 – David Starr
28 – Vinnie Miller
29 – Chad Finchum
30 – Colby Howard
31 – Kody Vanderwal
32 – Korbin Forrister
33 – Matt Mills
34 – BJ McLeod
35 – Bayley Currey
36 – Timmy Hill
f.820