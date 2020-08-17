Sheldon Creed Heads To The Bank

.

Sheldon Creed may be smiling a little bit larger as he heads to the bank after winning the inaugural NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Daytona International Speedway’s famed road course. The Sunoco 159 race was the first race in the Triple Truck Challenge incentive, Creed received an extra $50,000 bonus check for the win. The Truck series will compete again for the extra money at Dover International Speedway next week and then Aug. 30 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway. Should a driver win two of these races, he/she earns an extra $150,000 paycheck. Should he/she win all three races they would earn a $500,000 bonus.

“I’m so thankful for my guys. They’ve been working really hard. We’ve had a rough couple weeks, last weekend running up front and lost an alternator.”

Race Results

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Race Number 14

Sunoco 159 at the Daytona Road Course – Sunday, August 16, 2020

Daytona International Speedway Road Course – Daytona Beach, FL

1- Sheldon Creed

2 – Brett Moffitt

3 – Raphael Lessard

4 – Matt Crafton

5 – Austin Hill

6 – Tyler Ankrum

7 – Grant Enfinger

8 – Parker Kligerman

9 – Scott Lagasse Jr.

10 – Stewart Friesen

11 – Austin Wayne Self

12 – Christian Eckes

13 – Zane Smith

14 – Ben Rhodes

15 – Tanner Gray

16 – Tyler Hill Hill

17 – Spencer Boyd

18 – Bryan Collyer

19 – Tate Fogleman

20 – Natalie Decker

21 – Johnny Sauter

22 – Alex Tagliani

23 – Mike Skeen

24 – Tim Viens

25 – Kris Wright

26 – Cory Roper

27 – Norm Benning

28 – Carson Hocevar

29 – Codie Rohrbaugh

30 – Derek Kraus

31 – Jennifer Jo Cobb

32 – Ty Majeski

33 – Todd Gilliland

34 – Spencer Davis

35 – Jordan Anderson

36 – Mark Smith

37 – Bobby Kennedy

38 – Roger Reuse

f.820