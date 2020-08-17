Sheldon Creed Heads To The Bank

.
Sheldon Creed may be smiling a little bit larger as he heads to the bank after winning the inaugural NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Daytona International Speedway’s famed road course. The Sunoco 159 race was the first race in the Triple Truck Challenge incentive, Creed received an extra $50,000 bonus check for the win. The Truck series will compete again for the extra money at Dover International Speedway next week and then Aug. 30 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway. Should a driver win two of these races, he/she earns an extra $150,000 paycheck. Should he/she win all three races they would earn a $500,000 bonus.
“I’m so thankful for my guys. They’ve been working really hard. We’ve had a rough couple weeks, last weekend running up front and lost an alternator.”
Race Results
NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Race Number 14
Sunoco 159 at the Daytona Road Course – Sunday, August 16, 2020
Daytona International Speedway Road Course – Daytona Beach, FL
1- Sheldon Creed
2 – Brett Moffitt
3 – Raphael Lessard
4 – Matt Crafton
5 – Austin Hill
6 – Tyler Ankrum
7 – Grant Enfinger
8 – Parker Kligerman
9 – Scott Lagasse Jr.
10 – Stewart Friesen
11 – Austin Wayne Self
12 – Christian Eckes
13 – Zane Smith
14 – Ben Rhodes
15 – Tanner Gray
16 – Tyler Hill Hill
17 – Spencer Boyd
18 – Bryan Collyer
19 – Tate Fogleman
20 – Natalie Decker
21 – Johnny Sauter
22 – Alex Tagliani
23 – Mike Skeen
24 – Tim Viens
25 – Kris Wright
26 – Cory Roper
27 – Norm Benning
28 – Carson Hocevar
29 – Codie Rohrbaugh
30 – Derek Kraus
31 – Jennifer Jo Cobb
32 – Ty Majeski
33 – Todd Gilliland
34 – Spencer Davis
35 – Jordan Anderson
36 – Mark Smith
37 – Bobby Kennedy
38 – Roger Reuse
f.820