New Rules, Rain, Cindric Shines

.
The pandemic has changed the landscape in sports, changing not only how we view or attend events, but also how teams try to survive the economical downside. This has allowed NASCAR an opportunity that they may not have undertaken without the crises. The Xfinity Series raced under some of the new ideas on cost cutting measures in the lower tier series at stand a lone events.
This weekend the Xfinity Series tackled the 4.048-mile Road America road course in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, under new pit rules that included minimum / maximum time in the pit area without loosing track position, with restrictions on fuel and tires and number of tires changed.
The changes didn’t affect the racing action on track as much as mother nature did putting a halt to racing for lightning in the area, however the rain provided for an extra twist as the teams had to deal with because NASCAR allows racing to continue on a road course.
Austin Cindric overcome all the obstacles to win the Henry 180 NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Road America. Cindric, took the lead for good on a restart with three laps remaining having to hold off hard-charging veteran road course ace A.J. Allmendinger; ultimately taking a 1.318-seconds victory
The win is his fourth win of the year, first at Road America, and sixth career win.
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 18
Henry 180 – Saturday, August 8, 2020
Road America – Elkhart Lake, WI
1 – Austin Cindric
2 – AJ Allmendinger
3 – Chase Briscoe
4 – Kaz Grala
5 – Andy Lally
6 – Noah Gragson
7 – Ross Chastain
8 – Preston Pardus
9 – Ryan Sieg
10 – Michael Annett
11 – Justin Haley
12 – Brandon Brown
13 – Josh Williams
14 – Brandon Jones
15 – Alex Labbe
16 – Harrison Burton
17 – Josh Bilicki
18 – Tommy Joe Martins
19 – Jade Buford
20 – Rc Enerson
21 – Kyle Weatherman
22 – Stephen Leicht
23 – Riley Herbst
24 – Mike Wallace
25 – Joe Graf Jr
26 – Jesse Iwuji
27 – Kody Vanderwal
28 – Jesse Little
29 – Jeremy Clements
30 – Justin Allgaier
31 – Jeffrey Earnhardt
32 – Myatt Snider
33 – Scott Heckert
34 – Vinnie Miller
35 – Daniel Hemric
36 – Chad Finchum
37 – Bayley Currey
f.820