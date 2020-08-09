New Rules, Rain, Cindric Shines

.

The pandemic has changed the landscape in sports, changing not only how we view or attend events, but also how teams try to survive the economical downside. This has allowed NASCAR an opportunity that they may not have undertaken without the crises. The Xfinity Series raced under some of the new ideas on cost cutting measures in the lower tier series at stand a lone events.

This weekend the Xfinity Series tackled the 4.048-mile Road America road course in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, under new pit rules that included minimum / maximum time in the pit area without loosing track position, with restrictions on fuel and tires and number of tires changed.

The changes didn’t affect the racing action on track as much as mother nature did putting a halt to racing for lightning in the area, however the rain provided for an extra twist as the teams had to deal with because NASCAR allows racing to continue on a road course.

Austin Cindric overcome all the obstacles to win the Henry 180 NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Road America. Cindric, took the lead for good on a restart with three laps remaining having to hold off hard-charging veteran road course ace A.J. Allmendinger; ultimately taking a 1.318-seconds victory

The win is his fourth win of the year, first at Road America, and sixth career win.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 18

Henry 180 – Saturday, August 8, 2020

Road America – Elkhart Lake, WI

1 – Austin Cindric

2 – AJ Allmendinger

3 – Chase Briscoe

4 – Kaz Grala

5 – Andy Lally

6 – Noah Gragson

7 – Ross Chastain

8 – Preston Pardus

9 – Ryan Sieg

10 – Michael Annett

11 – Justin Haley

12 – Brandon Brown

13 – Josh Williams

14 – Brandon Jones

15 – Alex Labbe

16 – Harrison Burton

17 – Josh Bilicki

18 – Tommy Joe Martins

19 – Jade Buford

20 – Rc Enerson

21 – Kyle Weatherman

22 – Stephen Leicht

23 – Riley Herbst

24 – Mike Wallace

25 – Joe Graf Jr

26 – Jesse Iwuji

27 – Kody Vanderwal

28 – Jesse Little

29 – Jeremy Clements

30 – Justin Allgaier

31 – Jeffrey Earnhardt

32 – Myatt Snider

33 – Scott Heckert

34 – Vinnie Miller

35 – Daniel Hemric

36 – Chad Finchum

37 – Bayley Currey

