NASCAR Schedule Announced For Remaining 2020 Season

NASCAR announced the final installment of events in the revised 2020 schedule, including the full Playoffs schedule for all three national series.
In the NASCAR Cup Series, all 10 playoff venues and dates will remain intact from the original 2020 schedule, with the postseason kicking off at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, Sept. 6 (NBCSN, 6 p.m. ET) and culminating with the crowning of a champion for the first time at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, Nov. 8 (NBC, 3 p.m. ET).
Sat., Sept. 5 Darlington Xfinity
Sun., Sept. 6 Darlington Gander Trucks
Sun., Sept. 6 Darlington Cup
Thu., Sept. 10 Richmond Gander Trucks
Fri., Sept. 11 Richmond Xfinity
Sat., Sept. 12 Richmond Xfinity
Sat., Sept. 12 Richmond Cup
Thu., Sept. 17 Bristol Gander Trucks
Thu., Sept. 17 Bristol ARCA
Fri., Sept. 18 Bristol Xfinity
Sat., Sept. 19 Bristol Cup
Fri., Sept. 25 Las Vegas Gander
Sat., Sept. 26 Las Vegas Xfinity
Sun., Sept. 27 Las Vegas Cup
Sat., Oct. 3 Talladega Gander Trucks
Sat., Oct. 3 Talladega Xfinity
Sun., Oct. 4 Talladega Cup
Sat., Oct. 10 Charlotte Roval
Sun., Oct. 11 Charlotte Roval
Fri., Oct. 16 Kansas Gander Trucks
Fri., Oct. 16 Kansas ARCA
Sat., Oct. 17 Kansas Xfinity
Sun., Oct. 18 Kansas Cup
Sat., Oct. 24 Texas Xfinity
Sun., Oct. 25 Texas Gander Trucks
Sun., Oct. 25 Texas Cup
Fri., Oct. 30 Martinsville Gander Trucks
Sat., Oct. 31 Martinsville Xfinity
Sun., Nov. 1 Martinsville Cup
Fri., Nov. 6 Phoenix Gander Trucks
Sat., Nov. 7 Phoenix ARCA West
Sat., Nov. 7 Phoenix Xfinity
Sun., Nov. 8 Phoenix Cup
