NASCAR Schedule Announced For Remaining 2020 Season

NASCAR announced the final installment of events in the revised 2020 schedule, including the full Playoffs schedule for all three national series.

In the NASCAR Cup Series, all 10 playoff venues and dates will remain intact from the original 2020 schedule, with the postseason kicking off at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, Sept. 6 (NBCSN, 6 p.m. ET) and culminating with the crowning of a champion for the first time at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, Nov. 8 (NBC, 3 p.m. ET).

Sat., Sept. 5 Darlington Xfinity

Sun., Sept. 6 Darlington Gander Trucks

Sun., Sept. 6 Darlington Cup

Thu., Sept. 10 Richmond Gander Trucks

Fri., Sept. 11 Richmond Xfinity

Sat., Sept. 12 Richmond Xfinity

Sat., Sept. 12 Richmond Cup

Thu., Sept. 17 Bristol Gander Trucks

Thu., Sept. 17 Bristol ARCA

Fri., Sept. 18 Bristol Xfinity

Sat., Sept. 19 Bristol Cup

Fri., Sept. 25 Las Vegas Gander

Sat., Sept. 26 Las Vegas Xfinity

Sun., Sept. 27 Las Vegas Cup

Sat., Oct. 3 Talladega Gander Trucks

Sat., Oct. 3 Talladega Xfinity

Sun., Oct. 4 Talladega Cup

Sat., Oct. 10 Charlotte Roval

Sun., Oct. 11 Charlotte Roval

Fri., Oct. 16 Kansas Gander Trucks

Fri., Oct. 16 Kansas ARCA

Sat., Oct. 17 Kansas Xfinity

Sun., Oct. 18 Kansas Cup

Sat., Oct. 24 Texas Xfinity

Sun., Oct. 25 Texas Gander Trucks

Sun., Oct. 25 Texas Cup

Fri., Oct. 30 Martinsville Gander Trucks

Sat., Oct. 31 Martinsville Xfinity

Sun., Nov. 1 Martinsville Cup

Fri., Nov. 6 Phoenix Gander Trucks

Sat., Nov. 7 Phoenix ARCA West

Sat., Nov. 7 Phoenix Xfinity

Sun., Nov. 8 Phoenix Cup

