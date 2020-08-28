Kurt Hansen Joins Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Broadcast Team

DENVER, CO (August 24, 2020) – Long-time Denver-based Race Central Television and ESPN Radio Host, Kurt Hansen will join the broadcast team covering of the annual “Race to the Clouds” at Pikes Peak. The 98th running of the Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, by Gran Turismo international event will be contested August 30, 2020. Hansen will be heard live on KRDO NewsRadio https://krdo.com beginning at 7 a.m. MT until the conclusion of the race tentatively around 4 p.m. MT. Due to the pandemic fans will not be allowed to attend the unique event making the broadcast team a vital element to the success of the race.

“I’m thrilled to return to announcing one of America’s truly amazing and unique motorsports events,” said Hansen, a multiple award-winning broadcaster. “This is the third time I’ve been asked to be one of the announcers and it’s a real privilege. There is really nothing like Pikes Peak, racers come from around the world to ‘Race to the Clouds’ and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Hansen, an honorary member of the Colorado Hill Climb Association and Former Pikes Peak International Board Member said, “Our host KRDO Radio has assembled a great team of broadcasters to call the event. I’m looking forward to join the team, it’s always an exciting event, so be sure to tune in!”