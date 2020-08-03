Keselowski Dominates Foxwoods Resort Casino 301

.

NASCAR return to the famed New Hampshire Speedway for the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 on Sunday saw a limited number of fans in the stands and a dominating performance by Brad Keselowski. The New England fans were enthusiastic as Keselowski turned in a dominating performance winning his 3rd race of the season leading 184 of the 301 laps. Keselowski is in the final year of his contract with Penske Racing and unsure if he will return with the team in 2021.

“We’ve had a lot of great races this year with the 2-car, but we just hadn’t really gone out and dominated a race, you know,” Keselowski said. “I was talking with [crew chief] Jeremy Bullins and we were like maybe that’s what we need to get to the next level. We’re right there. We need to just go and dominate a race and that’s what today was for us. “I’m really proud of my team and the effort they gave today and great race car. Thank you.”

Race Results

NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 20

Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 – Sunday, August 2, 2020

New Hampshire Motor Speedway

1 – Brad Keselowski

2 – Denny Hamlin

3 – Martin Truex Jr.

4 – Joey Logano

5 – Kevin Harvick

6 – Matt DiBenedetto

7 – Aric Almirola

8 – Cole Custer

9 – Chase Elliott

10 – Tyler Reddick

11 – William Byron

12 – Jimmie Johnson

13 – Austin Dillon

14 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

15 – Alex Bowman

16 – Ryan Preece

17 – Kurt Busch

18 – Clint Bowyer

19 – Michael McDowell

20 – Ryan Blaney

21 – Ryan Newman

22 – Ty Dillon

23 – Bubba Wallace

24 – Erik Jones

25 – Chris Buescher

26 – Daniel Suarez

27 – Brennan Poole

28 – Christopher Bell

29 – JJ Yeley

30 – James Davison

31 – Garrett Smithley

32 – Quin Houff

33 – Timmy Hill

34 – Joey Gase

35 – Corey LaJoie

36 – John Hunter

37 – Matt Kenseth

38 – Kyle Busch

f.820