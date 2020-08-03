Keselowski Dominates Foxwoods Resort Casino 301

.
NASCAR return to the famed New Hampshire Speedway for the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 on Sunday saw a limited number of fans in the stands and a dominating performance by Brad Keselowski. The New England fans were enthusiastic as Keselowski turned in a dominating performance winning his 3rd race of the season leading 184 of the 301 laps. Keselowski is in the final year of his contract with Penske Racing and unsure if he will return with the team in 2021.
“We’ve had a lot of great races this year with the 2-car, but we just hadn’t really gone out and dominated a race, you know,” Keselowski said. “I was talking with [crew chief] Jeremy Bullins and we were like maybe that’s what we need to get to the next level. We’re right there. We need to just go and dominate a race and that’s what today was for us. “I’m really proud of my team and the effort they gave today and great race car. Thank you.”
Race Results
NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 20
Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 – Sunday, August 2, 2020
New Hampshire Motor Speedway
1 – Brad Keselowski
2 – Denny Hamlin
3 – Martin Truex Jr.
4 – Joey Logano
5 – Kevin Harvick
6 – Matt DiBenedetto
7 – Aric Almirola
8 – Cole Custer
9 – Chase Elliott
10 – Tyler Reddick
11 – William Byron
12 – Jimmie Johnson
13 – Austin Dillon
14 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
15 – Alex Bowman
16 – Ryan Preece
17 – Kurt Busch
18 – Clint Bowyer
19 – Michael McDowell
20 – Ryan Blaney
21 – Ryan Newman
22 – Ty Dillon
23 – Bubba Wallace
24 – Erik Jones
25 – Chris Buescher
26 – Daniel Suarez
27 – Brennan Poole
28 – Christopher Bell
29 – JJ Yeley
30 – James Davison
31 – Garrett Smithley
32 – Quin Houff
33 – Timmy Hill
34 – Joey Gase
35 – Corey LaJoie
36 – John Hunter
37 – Matt Kenseth
38 – Kyle Busch
f.820