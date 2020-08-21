Jake Bubak Proves Dominance at Dodge City Raceway Park for Sprint Car Nationals Opener Night with United Rebel Sprint Series

DODGE CITY, Kansas (August 20, 2020) – The Mel Hambelton Ford Racing Lucas Oil POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series took on night one of the Lubbock Wrecker Service Sprint Car Nationals at Dodge City Raceway Park on Thursday night. Jake Bubak, a regular and three time chamion with the United Rebel Sprint Series, picked up right where he left off at Dodge City Raceway Park after sweeping all three nights of last year’s Sprint Car Nationals. After winning his heat race, Bubak went on to lead all 25 laps of the feature event and claim the victory on night one of the Fourth Annual Sprint Car Nationals.

While Bubak led all 25 laps, it was Texas-native John Carney II up to challenge Bubak for the lead. Carney made a few attempts at a slide-job on Bubak throughout the race, but Bubak was dominant around the top and remained in position.

United Rebel Sprint Series driver, Jeremy Huish, would finish third in Thursday night’s feature event when a post-race inspection was failed by Lorne Wofford, who originally crossed the line in third. Lincoln, Nebraska’s Jason Martin finished fourth from a 15th place starting position, and United Rebel Sprint Series driver Taylor Velasquez rounded out the top-five after transferring from the B-Feature and also earing the Keizer Wheels Hard Charger award.

Several regulars with the United Rebel Sprint Series finished in the top-ten on the first night of preliminary action, as Zach Blurton finished sixth, Monty Ferriera seventh, Jordan Knight eighth, Luke Cranston ninth, and Steven Richardson tenth.

Heading into the second night of preliminary action for the Fourth Annual Sprint Car Nationals, Bubak leads the field in points by 5.5 points over John Carney II. Jeremy Huish, Jason Martin, Taylor Velasquez, and Zach Blurton round-out the top six in points. The top six in combined points from both Thursday and Friday preliminary nights will be locked into Saturday’s Hambelton Racing Dash for Cash.

United Rebel Sprint Series

Dodge City Raceway Park – Dodge City, Kansas

Sprint Car Nationals

Heat One (8 laps): 1) Jake Bubak, 2) Lorne Wofford, 3) Chris Douglas, 4) Koby Walters, 5) David Luckie, 6) Preston Peebles II, 7) Ross Essenburg, 8) Larry Neighbors

Heat Two (8 laps): 1) Luke Cranston, 2) JD Johnson, 3) Kohl Ricke, 4) Cody Hill, 5) Blake Scott, 6) Brandon Howle, 7) Lance Davis, 8) Brandon Hickman

Heat Three (8 laps): 1) Tyler Knight, 2) John Carney II, 3) Chase Randall, 4) Jason Martin, 5) Ty Williams, 6) Kris Moore, 7) Kyler Johnson, 8) Brian Herbert

Heat Four (8 laps): 1) Jordan Knight, 2) Zach Blurton, 3) Monty Ferriera, 4) Steven Richardson, 5) Cody Lampe, 6) Brett Becker, 7) Chad Salem

Heat Five (8 laps): 1) Jeremy Huish, 2) Ray Seemann, 3) Taylor Velasquez, 4) Jake Martens, 5) Kaden Taylor, 6) Jody Reeves, 7) Vance Wofford

B-Feature One (12 laps): 1) Chris Douglas, 2) Blake Scott, 3) David Luckie, 4) Brett Becker, 5) Cody Hill, 6) Larry Neighbors, 7) Brandon Howle, 8) Brian Herbert, 9) Kaden Taylor, 10) Ross Essenburg, 11) Chad Salem

B-Feature Two (12 laps): 1) Taylor Velasquez, 2) Steven Richardson, 3) Cody Lampe, 4) Ty Williams, 5) Kris Moore, 6) Preston Peebles II, 7) Kyler Johnson, 8) Vance Wofford, 9) Lance Davis, 10) Brandon Hickman, 11) Jody Reeves

A-Feature (25 laps): 1) Jake Bubak, 2) John Carney II, 3) Jeremy Huish, 4) Jason Martin, 5) Taylor Velasquez, 6) Zach Blurton, 7) Monty Ferriera, 8) Jordan Knight, 9) Luke Cranston, 10) Steven Richardson, 11) Tyler Knight, 12) David Luckie, 13) Jake Martens, 14) Ray Seemann, 15) Cody Lampe, 16) Kohl Ricke, 17) JD Johnson, 18) Blake Scott, 19) Chris Douglas, 20) Chase Randall, 21) Koby Walters, 22) Lorne Wofford (DQ)