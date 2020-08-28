I-70 MOTORSPORTS PARK ANNOUNCES POSTPONEMENT OF GRAND REOPENING

I-70 MOTORSPORTS PARK ANNOUNCES POSTPONEMENT OF WORLD OF OUTLAWS EVENT

ODESSA, MO — Aug. 26, 2020 — I-70 Motorsports Park is announcing the two-day Grand Re-Opening Missouri Outlaw Showdown will be postponed to the Spring of 2021. This event, which was slated for September 11th and 12th, was going to feature the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series as well as the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprints Top 24 points contenders.“This decision does not come easy from any of us”, said Chris Payne, owner of I-70 Motorsports Park. “Our primary objective for any event is the safety of all involved—that is always the highest concern when planning any large scale event”.

Following a recent similar event that was held in the Midwest, numerous racers, crew members, and track officials were confirmed to either have or have been exposed to COVID-19, resulting in necessary isolation and quarantine efforts in accordance with CDC Guidelines. Despite efforts by the event coordinators, who had taken measures above and beyond local regulations, it is clear that attempting to host a two-day race at I-70 Motorsports Park with an expected crowd of 8,000 per day would be impossible to guarantee the safety and health of all those who would attend. The I-70 Motorsports Park team have been in close contact with the Lafayette County Public Health department and have agreed that the cancellation of the event is what would be best for the health of all residents and traveling attendees.

“I-70 Motorsports Park, with its design for massive capacity crowds and events, lends itself to be more temperamental to situations like the global crisis we are in currently”, continued Payne. “This is no small facility with only a 1,000 person capacity. We can seat 8,000 spectators between our bleachers and stadium style seating. The phenomenal support of our fans show we would have hit that number for both days of the event. Our priority is the health and entertainment of everyone involved, in which a 25% seating capacity limit as well as no pit access would truly not be enjoyable for anyone. We will finish construction efforts on I-70 Speedway and Central Power Dragway and will be prepared for when we are able to ultimately host our Grand Re-Opening of I-70 Motorsports Park. For 2021, we plan to host this two day event in the spring and a similar event in the fall”.