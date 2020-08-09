Harvick Dominates Race 1 in Doubleheader at Michigan

.
This weekend NASCAR Cup Series will run a doubleheader at Michigan International Speedway with the Firekeeps Casino 400 Saturday, and the Consumers Energy 400 on Sunday afternoon. It’s no surprise that Kevin Harvick would dominate the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway, resulting in Harvick’s third Michigan win in the last four races.
Harvick led a total of 92 of the 161 laps including the overtime finish.
“This was just an awesome car to drive today,” Harvick said. “I think the confidence is high when we come to Michigan anyway. It’s a race track that’s been really good to us and for whatever reason just fits our style of cars, everything we do with our cars at Stewart-Haas Racing.
“(Crew chief) Rodney (Childers) and those guys have given me great race cars every time we’ve come. Just a really, really fast race car today.”
Race Results
NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 21
Firekeepers Casino 400 – Saturday, August 8, 2020
Michigan International Speedway – Brooklyn, MI –
1 Kevin Harvick
2 Brad Keselowski
3 Martin Truex Jr.
4 Ryan Blaney
5 Kyle Busch
6 Denny Hamlin
7 Chase Elliott
8 Joey Logano
9 Bubba Wallace
10 Kurt Busch
11 Erik Jones
12 Jimmie Johnson
13 Christopher Bell
14 William Byron
15 Matt DiBenedetto
16 Aric Almirola
17 Matt Kenseth
18 Tyler Reddick
19 Clint Bowyer
20 Chris Buescher
21 Alex Bowman
22 Corey LaJoie
23 Ty Dillon
24 Daniel Suarez
25 Ryan Preece
26 JJ Yeley
27 Quin Houff
28 Ryan Newman
29 Michael McDowell
30 Reed Sorenson
31 Austin Dillon
32 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
33 Timmy Hill
34 Cole Custer
35 Garrett Smithley
36 John Hunter Nemechek
37 Brennan Poole
38 James Davison
39 Joey Gase
