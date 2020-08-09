Harvick Dominates Race 1 in Doubleheader at Michigan

.

This weekend NASCAR Cup Series will run a doubleheader at Michigan International Speedway with the Firekeeps Casino 400 Saturday, and the Consumers Energy 400 on Sunday afternoon. It’s no surprise that Kevin Harvick would dominate the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway, resulting in Harvick’s third Michigan win in the last four races.

Harvick led a total of 92 of the 161 laps including the overtime finish.

“This was just an awesome car to drive today,” Harvick said. “I think the confidence is high when we come to Michigan anyway. It’s a race track that’s been really good to us and for whatever reason just fits our style of cars, everything we do with our cars at Stewart-Haas Racing.

“(Crew chief) Rodney (Childers) and those guys have given me great race cars every time we’ve come. Just a really, really fast race car today.”

Race Results

NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 21

Firekeepers Casino 400 – Saturday, August 8, 2020

Michigan International Speedway – Brooklyn, MI –

1 Kevin Harvick

2 Brad Keselowski

3 Martin Truex Jr.

4 Ryan Blaney

5 Kyle Busch

6 Denny Hamlin

7 Chase Elliott

8 Joey Logano

9 Bubba Wallace

10 Kurt Busch

11 Erik Jones

12 Jimmie Johnson

13 Christopher Bell

14 William Byron

15 Matt DiBenedetto

16 Aric Almirola

17 Matt Kenseth

18 Tyler Reddick

19 Clint Bowyer

20 Chris Buescher

21 Alex Bowman

22 Corey LaJoie

23 Ty Dillon

24 Daniel Suarez

25 Ryan Preece

26 JJ Yeley

27 Quin Houff

28 Ryan Newman

29 Michael McDowell

30 Reed Sorenson

31 Austin Dillon

32 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

33 Timmy Hill

34 Cole Custer

35 Garrett Smithley

36 John Hunter Nemechek

37 Brennan Poole

38 James Davison

39 Joey Gase

