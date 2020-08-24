Harvick Clinches Regular Season Championship

.
Kevin Harvick dominated Sunday’s Drydene 311 at Dover International Speedway. The win also allowed Harvick to clinch the 2020 regular season championship. Harvick has seven victories for the year, and 56th career victories.
“I love the grit of our race team,” said Harvick, who was disappointed with his fourth-place result in Saturday’s opener at Dover, which he accomplished with a broken track bar. “I think that’s what (team owners) Gene Haas and Tony Stewart have built at Stewart-Haas Racing, a team with a lot of grit.
“Sometimes we don’t have the fastest car, but we have guys willing to suck it up, and when we have a weak link that day, someone else will carry the team. I’m really proud of that, and that’s what it’s all about. You’re only as good as the people around you, and we have great people.”
Only one race remains in the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series regular season, at Daytona International Speedway next weekend
The following 10 drivers have claimed at least one victory in 2020 and are locked into the first round of playoffs that include the top 16 drivers.
Kevin Harvick (7 wins)
Denny Hamlin (6)
Brad Keselowski (3)
Chase Elliott (3)
Joey Logano (2)
Cole Custer (1)
Austin Dillon (1)
Alex Bowman (1)
Martin Truex Jr. (1)
Ryan Blaney (1)
Three drivers have pointed they way into the playoff
Aric Almirola
Kyle Busch
Kurt Busch
Drivers on the bubble:
Clint Bowyer +57
Matt DiBenedetto +11
William Byron +4
— (Playoff cut-off) —
Jimmie Johnson -4
Erik Jones -52
The three playoff spots left to be decided in Saturday’s 400-miler at Daytona. Jimmie Johnson is four points outside the playoff picture with William Byron holding the final provisional spot and Matt DiBenedetto just nine points ahead of cut line.
Race Results
NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 25
Drydene 311 (2) – Sunday, August 23, 2020
Dover International Speedway – Dover, DE
1 – Kevin Harvick
2 – Martin Truex Jr.
3 – Jimmie Johnson
4 – William Byron
5 – Alex Bowman
6 – Joey Logano
7 – Aric Almirola
8 – Brad Keselowski
9 – Austin Dillon
10 – Cole Custer
11 – Kyle Busch
12 – Ryan Blaney
13 – Kurt Busch
14 – Chris Buescher
15 – Matt Kenseth
16 – Clint Bowyer
17 – Matt DiBenedetto
18 – Tyler Reddick
19 – Denny Hamlin
20 – John Hunter Nemechek
21 – Bubba Wallace
22 – Erik Jones
23 – Corey LaJoie
24 – Ryan Newman
25 – Michael McDowell
26 – Ryan Preece
27 – Christopher Bell
28 – Daniel Suarez
29 – Ty Dillon
30 – Brennan Poole
31 – BJ McLeod
32 – Josh Bilicki
33 – Reed Sorenson
34 – Quin Houff
35 – Garrett Smithley
36 – Timmy Hill
37 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
38 – JJ Yeley
39 – Chase Elliott
40 – Joey Gase
f.820