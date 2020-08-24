Harvick Clinches Regular Season Championship

.

Kevin Harvick dominated Sunday’s Drydene 311 at Dover International Speedway. The win also allowed Harvick to clinch the 2020 regular season championship. Harvick has seven victories for the year, and 56th career victories.

“I love the grit of our race team,” said Harvick, who was disappointed with his fourth-place result in Saturday’s opener at Dover, which he accomplished with a broken track bar. “I think that’s what (team owners) Gene Haas and Tony Stewart have built at Stewart-Haas Racing, a team with a lot of grit.

“Sometimes we don’t have the fastest car, but we have guys willing to suck it up, and when we have a weak link that day, someone else will carry the team. I’m really proud of that, and that’s what it’s all about. You’re only as good as the people around you, and we have great people.”

Only one race remains in the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series regular season, at Daytona International Speedway next weekend

The following 10 drivers have claimed at least one victory in 2020 and are locked into the first round of playoffs that include the top 16 drivers.

Kevin Harvick (7 wins)

Denny Hamlin (6)

Brad Keselowski (3)

Chase Elliott (3)

Joey Logano (2)

Cole Custer (1)

Austin Dillon (1)

Alex Bowman (1)

Martin Truex Jr. (1)

Ryan Blaney (1)

Three drivers have pointed they way into the playoff

Aric Almirola

Kyle Busch

Kurt Busch

Drivers on the bubble:

Clint Bowyer +57

Matt DiBenedetto +11

William Byron +4

— (Playoff cut-off) —

Jimmie Johnson -4

Erik Jones -52

The three playoff spots left to be decided in Saturday’s 400-miler at Daytona. Jimmie Johnson is four points outside the playoff picture with William Byron holding the final provisional spot and Matt DiBenedetto just nine points ahead of cut line.

Race Results

NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 25

Drydene 311 (2) – Sunday, August 23, 2020

Dover International Speedway – Dover, DE

1 – Kevin Harvick

2 – Martin Truex Jr.

3 – Jimmie Johnson

4 – William Byron

5 – Alex Bowman

6 – Joey Logano

7 – Aric Almirola

8 – Brad Keselowski

9 – Austin Dillon

10 – Cole Custer

11 – Kyle Busch

12 – Ryan Blaney

13 – Kurt Busch

14 – Chris Buescher

15 – Matt Kenseth

16 – Clint Bowyer

17 – Matt DiBenedetto

18 – Tyler Reddick

19 – Denny Hamlin

20 – John Hunter Nemechek

21 – Bubba Wallace

22 – Erik Jones

23 – Corey LaJoie

24 – Ryan Newman

25 – Michael McDowell

26 – Ryan Preece

27 – Christopher Bell

28 – Daniel Suarez

29 – Ty Dillon

30 – Brennan Poole

31 – BJ McLeod

32 – Josh Bilicki

33 – Reed Sorenson

34 – Quin Houff

35 – Garrett Smithley

36 – Timmy Hill

37 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

38 – JJ Yeley

39 – Chase Elliott

40 – Joey Gase

