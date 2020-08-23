Denny Hamlin Handles The Monster Mile

The Drydene 311 NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover International Speedway on Saturday was the first leg of a Saturday/Sunday Cup doubleheader and Denny Hamlin’s first win at the historic Monster Mile.
“This Camry was really fast today, It was unbelievable how good it was. The pit crew did an amazing job. … We just have unbelievable cars right now. It just seems like we’re coming to the race track prepared. I’m putting the work in, and we’re getting results because of it. … I can’t complain about anything right now. It just seems like we’ve got things going.”
Race Results
NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 24
Drydene 311 (1) – Saturday, August 22, 2020
Dover International Speedway – Dover, DE
1 – Denny Hamlin
2 – Martin Truex Jr.
3 – Kyle Busch
4 – Kevin Harvick
5 – Chase Elliott
6 – Clint Bowyer
7 – Jimmie Johnson
8 – Joey Logano
9 – Brad Keselowski
10 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
11 – Cole Custer
12 – Erik Jones
13 – Tyler Reddick
14 – Ryan Blaney
15 – Austin Dillon
16 – Chris Buescher
17 – Aric Almirola
18 – Ty Dillon
19 – Ryan Newman
20 – Matt DiBenedetto
21 – Alex Bowman
22 – Christopher Bell
23 – Matt Kenseth
24 – John Hunter Nemechek
25 – Ryan Preece
26 – Michael McDowell
27 – Bubba Wallace
28 – William Byron
29 – Corey LaJoie
30 – Daniel Suarez
31 – JJ Yeley
32 – Josh Bilicki
33 – Quin Houff
34 – Timmy Hill
35 – Joey Gase
36 – Brennan Poole
37 – Garrett Smithley
38 – BJ McLeod
39 – Reed Sorenson
40 – Kurt Busch