Denny Hamlin Handles The Monster Mile

The Drydene 311 NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover International Speedway on Saturday was the first leg of a Saturday/Sunday Cup doubleheader and Denny Hamlin’s first win at the historic Monster Mile.

“This Camry was really fast today, It was unbelievable how good it was. The pit crew did an amazing job. … We just have unbelievable cars right now. It just seems like we’re coming to the race track prepared. I’m putting the work in, and we’re getting results because of it. … I can’t complain about anything right now. It just seems like we’ve got things going.”

Race Results

NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 24

Drydene 311 (1) – Saturday, August 22, 2020

Dover International Speedway – Dover, DE

1 – Denny Hamlin

2 – Martin Truex Jr.

3 – Kyle Busch

4 – Kevin Harvick

5 – Chase Elliott

6 – Clint Bowyer

7 – Jimmie Johnson

8 – Joey Logano

9 – Brad Keselowski

10 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

11 – Cole Custer

12 – Erik Jones

13 – Tyler Reddick

14 – Ryan Blaney

15 – Austin Dillon

16 – Chris Buescher

17 – Aric Almirola

18 – Ty Dillon

19 – Ryan Newman

20 – Matt DiBenedetto

21 – Alex Bowman

22 – Christopher Bell

23 – Matt Kenseth

24 – John Hunter Nemechek

25 – Ryan Preece

26 – Michael McDowell

27 – Bubba Wallace

28 – William Byron

29 – Corey LaJoie

30 – Daniel Suarez

31 – JJ Yeley

32 – Josh Bilicki

33 – Quin Houff

34 – Timmy Hill

35 – Joey Gase

36 – Brennan Poole

37 – Garrett Smithley

38 – BJ McLeod

39 – Reed Sorenson

40 – Kurt Busch