From Last to First The Difference A Day Makes

The NASCAR Xfinity Series doubleheader weekend at Dover International Speedway had Chase Briscoe feeling that Miles the Monster had it in for him. On Saturday Briscoe would not even make a lap before he was involved in an accident that would end his day, and the team preparing a backup car for today’s race.
Before the race on Sunday Briscoe would tweet a message to his wife Marissa that he was going to win, “I told her today I was so mad after yesterday, I had to go win,” Briscoe acknowledged after the race. “It’s just a testament to these Stewart-Haas guys to pull a backup out-honestly, it was better than our primary, I thought.
Briscoe dominated the Drydene 200, leading 107 of 200 laps at the 1 mile concrete oval
“It’s pretty cool to win from the back here in a backup. This is (crew chief Richard) Boswell’s home race track, (sponsor) HighPoint.com’s second closest race track.”
Race Results
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 21
Drydene 200 – Sunday, August 23, 2020
Dover International Speedway – Dover, DE
1 – Chase Briscoe
2 – Ross Chastain
3 – Austin Cindric
4 – Brandon Jones
5 – Daniel Hemric
6 – Noah Gragson
7 – Justin Allgaier
8 – Michael Annett
9 – Riley Herbst
10 – Brett Moffitt
11 – Harrison Burton
12 – Justin Haley
13 – Anthony Alfredo
14 – Ryan Sieg
15 – Tommy Joe Martins
16 – Brandon Brown
17 – Alex Labbe
18 – Myatt Snider
19 – Jeremy Clements
20 – David Starr
21 – Joe Graf Jr
22 – Josh Williams
23 – Jesse Little
24 – Chad Finchum
25 – BJ McLeod
26 – Colby Howard
27 – Kody Vanderwal
28 – Stefan Parsons
29 – Jeffrey Earnhardt
30 – Matt Mills
31 – Stephen Leicht
32 – Korbin Forrister
33 – Bayley Currey
34 – Timmy Hill
35 – Kyle Weatherman
36 – Vinnie Miller
