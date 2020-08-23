From Last to First The Difference A Day Makes

The NASCAR Xfinity Series doubleheader weekend at Dover International Speedway had Chase Briscoe feeling that Miles the Monster had it in for him. On Saturday Briscoe would not even make a lap before he was involved in an accident that would end his day, and the team preparing a backup car for today’s race.

Before the race on Sunday Briscoe would tweet a message to his wife Marissa that he was going to win, “I told her today I was so mad after yesterday, I had to go win,” Briscoe acknowledged after the race. “It’s just a testament to these Stewart-Haas guys to pull a backup out-honestly, it was better than our primary, I thought.

Briscoe dominated the Drydene 200, leading 107 of 200 laps at the 1 mile concrete oval

“It’s pretty cool to win from the back here in a backup. This is (crew chief Richard) Boswell’s home race track, (sponsor) HighPoint.com’s second closest race track.”

Race Results

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 21

Drydene 200 – Sunday, August 23, 2020

Dover International Speedway – Dover, DE

1 – Chase Briscoe

2 – Ross Chastain

3 – Austin Cindric

4 – Brandon Jones

5 – Daniel Hemric

6 – Noah Gragson

7 – Justin Allgaier

8 – Michael Annett

9 – Riley Herbst

10 – Brett Moffitt

11 – Harrison Burton

12 – Justin Haley

13 – Anthony Alfredo

14 – Ryan Sieg

15 – Tommy Joe Martins

16 – Brandon Brown

17 – Alex Labbe

18 – Myatt Snider

19 – Jeremy Clements

20 – David Starr

21 – Joe Graf Jr

22 – Josh Williams

23 – Jesse Little

24 – Chad Finchum

25 – BJ McLeod

26 – Colby Howard

27 – Kody Vanderwal

28 – Stefan Parsons

29 – Jeffrey Earnhardt

30 – Matt Mills

31 – Stephen Leicht

32 – Korbin Forrister

33 – Bayley Currey

34 – Timmy Hill

35 – Kyle Weatherman

36 – Vinnie Miller

