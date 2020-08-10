Four is the Number

.
Kevin Harvick swept the NASCAR doubleheader weekend at Michigan International Speedway winning the Firekeepers Casino 400 on Saturday in dominating fashion, then returning Sunday in the same car winning the Consumers Energy 400.
Not sure how a California boy can call Michigan home but Harvick seams to have the key to the front door at Michigan International Speedway with 4 wins in the last 5 races.
Harvick spent most of the day at or near the front of the pack after starting 20th, due to the top 20 finishers invert rule. With 20 laps remaining Alex Bowman’s rear tire decided to social distance itself from the car, bringing out the last caution flag. On the restart with 15 to go Harvick pulled away from the field, Hamlin would start to run Harvick down with 5 to go, catching the rear bumper of the #4 at the stripe .
“The shorter races, seems like it’s been a good thing,” crew chief Rodney Childers said after Harvick swept the weekend at Michigan International Speedway. “Keeps things exciting. Everybody is racing harder the whole time, shorter stages. Not much for people riding around or waiting till the end, any of that kind of thing.
Race Results
NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 22
Consumers Energy 400 – Sunday, August 9, 2020
Michigan International Speedway – Brooklyn, MI
1. Kevin Harvick
2. Denny Hamlin
3. Martin Truex Jr.
4. Kyle Busch
5. Joey Logano
6. Aric Almirola
7. Matt DiBenedetto
8. Austin Dillon
9. Chase Elliott
10. Kurt Busch
11. Jimmie Johnson
12. William Byron
13. Ryan Newman
14. Clint Bowyer
15. Matt Kenseth
16. Ryan Preece
17. Christopher Bell
18. Ty Dillon
19. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
20. Chris Buescher
21. Bubba Wallace
22. Corey LaJoie
23. John Hunter Nemechek
24. Tyler Reddick
25. Cole Custer
26. Daniel Suarez
27. Erik Jones
28. Michael McDowell
29. JJ Yeley
30. Brennan Poole
31. Reed Sorenson
32. Quin Houff
33. Josh Bilicki
34. Garrett Smithley
35. Timmy Hill
36. Alex Bowman
37. James Davison
38. Ryan Blaney
39. Brad Keselowski
