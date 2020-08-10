Four is the Number

.

Kevin Harvick swept the NASCAR doubleheader weekend at Michigan International Speedway winning the Firekeepers Casino 400 on Saturday in dominating fashion, then returning Sunday in the same car winning the Consumers Energy 400.

Not sure how a California boy can call Michigan home but Harvick seams to have the key to the front door at Michigan International Speedway with 4 wins in the last 5 races.

Harvick spent most of the day at or near the front of the pack after starting 20th, due to the top 20 finishers invert rule. With 20 laps remaining Alex Bowman’s rear tire decided to social distance itself from the car, bringing out the last caution flag. On the restart with 15 to go Harvick pulled away from the field, Hamlin would start to run Harvick down with 5 to go, catching the rear bumper of the #4 at the stripe .

“The shorter races, seems like it’s been a good thing,” crew chief Rodney Childers said after Harvick swept the weekend at Michigan International Speedway. “Keeps things exciting. Everybody is racing harder the whole time, shorter stages. Not much for people riding around or waiting till the end, any of that kind of thing.

Race Results

NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 22

Consumers Energy 400 – Sunday, August 9, 2020

Michigan International Speedway – Brooklyn, MI

1. Kevin Harvick

2. Denny Hamlin

3. Martin Truex Jr.

4. Kyle Busch

5. Joey Logano

6. Aric Almirola

7. Matt DiBenedetto

8. Austin Dillon

9. Chase Elliott

10. Kurt Busch

11. Jimmie Johnson

12. William Byron

13. Ryan Newman

14. Clint Bowyer

15. Matt Kenseth

16. Ryan Preece

17. Christopher Bell

18. Ty Dillon

19. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

20. Chris Buescher

21. Bubba Wallace

22. Corey LaJoie

23. John Hunter Nemechek

24. Tyler Reddick

25. Cole Custer

26. Daniel Suarez

27. Erik Jones

28. Michael McDowell

29. JJ Yeley

30. Brennan Poole

31. Reed Sorenson

32. Quin Houff

33. Josh Bilicki

34. Garrett Smithley

35. Timmy Hill

36. Alex Bowman

37. James Davison

38. Ryan Blaney

39. Brad Keselowski

