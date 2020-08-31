Byron Win Sets Field For 16 Playoff Contenders

.
William Byron picked a good time to win a race. Byron entered the NASCAR Cup Series final regular season points race in the 13th position for only 16 drivers that would make the playoffs, and only 16 points above that cut line. The victory in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway assured Bryan a starting spot for the playoffs leaving only 2 spots to be filled.
In typical superspeedway racing the field become fluid in the final eight laps when the first “big one” happened involving 9 cars, bringing out the red flag to allow the safety crews time to clean the debris from the accident.
The field would see another field clearing crash that claimed another 11 cars with 5 laps remaining. Byron took the lead from Denny Hamlin on an overtime restart with two laps to go, holding off his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott by .119-second.
That feeling of coming off four, it’s just a shot of adrenaline right into your arm, it really is. It’s just an incredible feeling.” Bryan said I can’t describe winning a race in NASCAR. It’s been a while, so it just is an awesome feeling.
The 2020 NASCAR Cup Playoffs field:
Kevin Harvick
Denny Hamlin
Brad Keselowski
Joey Logano
Chase Elliott
Martin Truex, Jr.
Ryan Blaney
Alex Bowman
William Byron
Austin Dillon
Cole Custer
Aric Almirola
Clint Bowyer
Kyle Busch
Kurt Busch
Matt DiBenedetto.
Race Results
NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 26
Coke Zero Sugar 400 – Saturday, August 29, 2020
Daytona International Speedway – Daytona Beach, FL
1 – William Byron
2 – Chase Elliott
3 – Denny Hamlin
4 – Martin Truex Jr.
5 – Bubba Wallace
6 – Ryan Blaney
7 – Alex Bowman
8 – Brendan Gaughan
9 – Chris Buescher
10 – Brad Keselowski
11 – John Hunter Nemechek
12 – Matt DiBenedetto
13 – Christopher Bell
14 – Michael McDowell
15 – Brennan Poole
16 – Ross Chastain
17 – Jimmie Johnson
18 – Aric Almirola
19 – Clint Bowyer
20 – Kevin Harvick
21 – Corey LaJoie
22 – Ty Dillon
23 – Quin Houff
24 – Timmy Hill
25 – Austin Dillon
26 – Daniel Suarez
27 – Joey Logano
28 – Matt Kenseth
29 – Tyler Reddick
30 – Cole Custer
31 – Joey Gase
32 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
33 – Kyle Busch
34 – Kurt Busch
35 – Erik Jones
36 – Ryan Newman
37 – Ryan Preece
38 – Josh Bilicki
39 – James Davison
40 – JJ Yeley
