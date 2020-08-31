Byron Win Sets Field For 16 Playoff Contenders

.

William Byron picked a good time to win a race. Byron entered the NASCAR Cup Series final regular season points race in the 13th position for only 16 drivers that would make the playoffs, and only 16 points above that cut line. The victory in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway assured Bryan a starting spot for the playoffs leaving only 2 spots to be filled.

In typical superspeedway racing the field become fluid in the final eight laps when the first “big one” happened involving 9 cars, bringing out the red flag to allow the safety crews time to clean the debris from the accident.

The field would see another field clearing crash that claimed another 11 cars with 5 laps remaining. Byron took the lead from Denny Hamlin on an overtime restart with two laps to go, holding off his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott by .119-second.

That feeling of coming off four, it’s just a shot of adrenaline right into your arm, it really is. It’s just an incredible feeling.” Bryan said I can’t describe winning a race in NASCAR. It’s been a while, so it just is an awesome feeling.

The 2020 NASCAR Cup Playoffs field:

Kevin Harvick

Denny Hamlin

Brad Keselowski

Joey Logano

Chase Elliott

Martin Truex, Jr.

Ryan Blaney

Alex Bowman

William Byron

Austin Dillon

Cole Custer

Aric Almirola

Clint Bowyer

Kyle Busch

Kurt Busch

Matt DiBenedetto.

Race Results

NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 26

Coke Zero Sugar 400 – Saturday, August 29, 2020

Daytona International Speedway – Daytona Beach, FL

1 – William Byron

2 – Chase Elliott

3 – Denny Hamlin

4 – Martin Truex Jr.

5 – Bubba Wallace

6 – Ryan Blaney

7 – Alex Bowman

8 – Brendan Gaughan

9 – Chris Buescher

10 – Brad Keselowski

11 – John Hunter Nemechek

12 – Matt DiBenedetto

13 – Christopher Bell

14 – Michael McDowell

15 – Brennan Poole

16 – Ross Chastain

17 – Jimmie Johnson

18 – Aric Almirola

19 – Clint Bowyer

20 – Kevin Harvick

21 – Corey LaJoie

22 – Ty Dillon

23 – Quin Houff

24 – Timmy Hill

25 – Austin Dillon

26 – Daniel Suarez

27 – Joey Logano

28 – Matt Kenseth

29 – Tyler Reddick

30 – Cole Custer

31 – Joey Gase

32 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

33 – Kyle Busch

34 – Kurt Busch

35 – Erik Jones

36 – Ryan Newman

37 – Ryan Preece

38 – Josh Bilicki

39 – James Davison

40 – JJ Yeley

f8.20