Austin Cindric Chasing Records

Austin Cindric won his fifth race in the last six races taking the checkers at the inaugural UNOH 188 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course on Saturday. Cindrics record run is impressive with only missing having six consecutive victories is by one spot after finishing 2nd at Kansas three weeks ago. The fifth victory in a single season ties a record held by the legendary Sam Ard set back in 1983.

“I’m not sure anyone was really all that happy with their race cars you know, unfortunately I have the perspective of driving really fast race cars at this track,” said Cindric, who has competed in three Rolex 24 at Daytona IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship races on the road course.

“It’s a great credit to my team, MoneyLion and the guys. … That’s five wins on the year obviously back-to-back now. I didn’t feel like I drove my best today but we executed there at the end when it counts and that’s what makes these races so difficult to win.

Race Results:

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 19

UNOH 188 – Saturday, August 15, 2020

Daytona International Speedway Road Course – Daytona Beach, FL

1 – Austin Cindric

2 – Brandon Jones

3 – Noah Gragson

4 – AJ Allmendinger

5 – Andy Lally

6 – Jeremy Clements

7 – Riley Herbst

8 – Harrison Burton

9 – Justin Allgaier

10 – Myatt Snider

11 – Ryan Sieg

12 – Josh Bilicki

13 – Tommy Joe Martins

14 – Bayley Currey

15 – Michael Annett

16 – Jade Buford

17 – Kyle Weatherman

18 – Jesse Little

19 – Scott Heckert

20 – BJ McLeod

21 – Stephen Leicht

22 – Matt Mills

23 – Kody Vanderwal

24 – Josh Williams

25 – Mike Wallace

26 – Joe Graf Jr

27 – Alex Labbe

28 – Brandon Gdovic

29 – Chase Briscoe

30 – Bobby Reuse

31 – Preston Pardus

32 – Jeffrey Earnhardt

33 – Earl Bamber

34 – Brandon Brown

35 – Harold Crooms

36 – Ross Chastain

37 – Daniel Hemric

38 – Justin Haley

