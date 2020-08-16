Austin Cindric Chasing Records

.
Austin Cindric won his fifth race in the last six races taking the checkers at the inaugural UNOH 188 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course on Saturday. Cindrics record run is impressive with only missing having six consecutive victories is by one spot after finishing 2nd at Kansas three weeks ago. The fifth victory in a single season ties a record held by the legendary Sam Ard set back in 1983.
“I’m not sure anyone was really all that happy with their race cars you know, unfortunately I have the perspective of driving really fast race cars at this track,” said Cindric, who has competed in three Rolex 24 at Daytona IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship races on the road course.
“It’s a great credit to my team, MoneyLion and the guys. … That’s five wins on the year obviously back-to-back now. I didn’t feel like I drove my best today but we executed there at the end when it counts and that’s what makes these races so difficult to win.
Race Results:
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 19
UNOH 188 – Saturday, August 15, 2020
Daytona International Speedway Road Course – Daytona Beach, FL
1 – Austin Cindric
2 – Brandon Jones
3 – Noah Gragson
4 – AJ Allmendinger
5 – Andy Lally
6 – Jeremy Clements
7 – Riley Herbst
8 – Harrison Burton
9 – Justin Allgaier
10 – Myatt Snider
11 – Ryan Sieg
12 – Josh Bilicki
13 – Tommy Joe Martins
14 – Bayley Currey
15 – Michael Annett
16 – Jade Buford
17 – Kyle Weatherman
18 – Jesse Little
19 – Scott Heckert
20 – BJ McLeod
21 – Stephen Leicht
22 – Matt Mills
23 – Kody Vanderwal
24 – Josh Williams
25 – Mike Wallace
26 – Joe Graf Jr
27 – Alex Labbe
28 – Brandon Gdovic
29 – Chase Briscoe
30 – Bobby Reuse
31 – Preston Pardus
32 – Jeffrey Earnhardt
33 – Earl Bamber
34 – Brandon Brown
35 – Harold Crooms
36 – Ross Chastain
37 – Daniel Hemric
38 – Justin Haley
f.820