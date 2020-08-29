Justin Haley used the aggressive driving of his teammates to his advantage in the WaWa 250 Powered By Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway. The three teammates, A.J. Allmendinger and Ross Chastain were at the front of the pack racing for the checkers when a miscue on the last lap by Chastain sent both cars spinning into the wall. Haley was able to avoid the carnage and win by .253 seconds over Gray Gaulding. Allmendinger had the strongest car leading a total of 58 laps before the crash.

“Just a little lucky there, I got shucked out and I was a little frustrated but that’s why you never give up,” he added. “These things are so unpredictable.”

Race Results

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 22

WaWa 250 Powered By Coca-Cola – Friday, August 28, 2020

Daytona International Speedway – Daytona Beach, FL

1 – Justin Haley

2 – Gray Gaulding

3 – Chase Briscoe

4 – Riley Herbst

5 – Harrison Burton

6 – Ross Chastain

7 – Michael Annett

8 – Austin Cindric

9 – Josh Williams

10 – Jesse Little

11 – Vinnie Miller

12 – Colby Howard

13 – Brandon Jones

14 – Tommy Joe Martins

15 – AJ Allmendinger

16 – Matt Mills

17 – Mike Harmon

18 – Tim Viens

19 – Myatt Snider

20 – Jeremy Clements A

21 – Anthony Alfredo

22 – Timmy Hill

23 – Ryan Sieg

24 – Daniel Hemric

25 – Chad Finchum

26 – Brandon Brown

27 – Brett Moffitt

28 – Joey Gase

29 – Justin Allgaier

30 – Alex Labbe

31 – Noah Gragson

32 – 6 BJ McLeod

33 – Jeffrey Earnhardt

34 – Kody Vanderwal

35 – John Jackson C

36 – Caesar Bacarella

37 – Joe Graf Jr.

