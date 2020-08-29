Justin Haley used the aggressive driving of his teammates to his advantage in the WaWa 250 Powered By Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway. The three teammates, A.J. Allmendinger and Ross Chastain were at the front of the pack racing for the checkers when a miscue on the last lap by Chastain sent both cars spinning into the wall. Haley was able to avoid the carnage and win by .253 seconds over Gray Gaulding. Allmendinger had the strongest car leading a total of 58 laps before the crash.
“Just a little lucky there, I got shucked out and I was a little frustrated but that’s why you never give up,” he added. “These things are so unpredictable.”
Race Results
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 22
WaWa 250 Powered By Coca-Cola – Friday, August 28, 2020
Daytona International Speedway – Daytona Beach, FL
1 – Justin Haley
2 – Gray Gaulding
3 – Chase Briscoe
4 – Riley Herbst
5 – Harrison Burton
6 – Ross Chastain
7 – Michael Annett
8 – Austin Cindric
9 – Josh Williams
10 – Jesse Little
11 – Vinnie Miller
12 – Colby Howard
13 – Brandon Jones
14 – Tommy Joe Martins
15 – AJ Allmendinger
16 – Matt Mills
17 – Mike Harmon
18 – Tim Viens
19 – Myatt Snider
20 – Jeremy Clements A
21 – Anthony Alfredo
22 – Timmy Hill
23 – Ryan Sieg
24 – Daniel Hemric
25 – Chad Finchum
26 – Brandon Brown
27 – Brett Moffitt
28 – Joey Gase
29 – Justin Allgaier
30 – Alex Labbe
31 – Noah Gragson
32 – 6 BJ McLeod
33 – Jeffrey Earnhardt
34 – Kody Vanderwal
35 – John Jackson C
36 – Caesar Bacarella
37 – Joe Graf Jr.
f.820