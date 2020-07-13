Ty Williams Sweeps Night One of Wheatshocker Nationals with URSS

HAYS, Kansas (July 11, 2020) – The United Rebel Sprint Series Presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing took on night one of the Wheatshocker Nationals at Rolling Plains Motor Speedway in Hays, Kansas on Saturday night. A stacked 20-car field was in attendance and Ty Williams was the front-runner.

Shane Sundquist and JD Johnson lined up on the front row of the 25-lap feature event. Shane Sundquist took off with the early lead, but not without Koby Walters eager to grab the top position. On lap 4, Walters would take the top spot and Ty Williams would be next to challenge Sundquist for second place. A rim riding Williams and Walters battled for the lead for several laps, until lap 15 when Williams would claim the top spot. Walters hung on to the second position until the last lap, when hard-charger Jason Martin nipped him at the line to take the runner-up position with Walters settling for third. Shane Sundquist and Jeremy Huish rounded out the top-five finishers at RPM Speedway for night one of the Wheatshocker Nationals.

Lincoln, Nebraska’s Jason MartIN would get the Keizer Aluminum Wheels hard-charger of the night, starting 12th and finishing in the second position. Ty Williams, Todd Plemons, and Jeremy Huish captured United Rebel Sprint Series heat race wins on Saturday.

Next up for the Mel Hambelton Ford Racing POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series will be night two of the Wheatshocker Nationals on Sunday, July 12 at RPM Speedway in Hays, Kansas paying $2000 to win.

United Rebel Sprint Series

RPM Speedway – Hays, Kansas

July 11, 2020

A Feature (25 laps): 1) Ty Williams, 2) Jason Martin, 3) Koby Walters, 4) Shane Sundquist, 5) Jeremy Huish, 6) Taylor Velasquez, 7) Todd Plemons, 8) Nate Berry, 9) Zach Blurton, 10) Kyler Johnson, 11) JD Johnson, 12) Darren Berry, 13) Brian Herbert, 14) Willie Wynn, 15) Jed Werner, 16) Chad Salem, 17) Jody Reeves, 18) Cale Cozad, 19) Howard Van Dyke, 20) Steven Richardson

Heat 1 (8 laps): 1) Ty Williams, 2) JD Johnson, 3) Todd Plemons, 4) Kyler Johnson, 5) Brian Herbert, 6) Howard Van Dyke, 7) Darren Berry

Heat 2 (8 laps): 1) Todd Plemons, 2) Koby Walters, 3) Steven Richardson, 4) Zach Blurton, 5) Willie Wynn, 6) Chad Salem, 7) Jody Reeves

Heat 3 (8 laps): 1) Jeremy Huish, 2) Shane Sundquist, 3) Jed Werner, 4) Jason Martin, 5) Cale Cozad, 6) Nate Berry

(Photo by Red)