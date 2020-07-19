Start of a Sweep?

.
Kyle Busch pick up his 59th NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series win after a late race restart leaving a 10 lap shootout in the Vankor 250 at Texas Speedway.
Busch would fend off 19-year old rookie and teammate Christian Eckes by .777-seconds. Busch and Eckes combined to lead 124 of the race’s 167 laps.
Busch will attempt to sweep the weekend at Texas as he will compete in the NASCAR Xfinity race later in the day
“What can you say about Christian [Eckes], he’s getting better each and every week, every time out getting that chemistry more and more with [his crew chief] Rudy Fugle and those guys,” Busch said. “So real proud.
“I wish Kyle [Busch] picked a different race to go to,” Eckes joked. “It’s such a great day for our Toyota. I thought I knew where my marks were, and I thought I did an OK job [during a green-flag pit top] and I come out and he’s a straightaway ahead of me.
“I have a little more work to do but we battled hard. It was really fun to go toe-to-toe with the best. Got to be a little better to beat him. I thought out truck was good enough to beat him, I just have to improve a few things.”
Race Results
NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Race Number 8
Vankor 250 – Saturday, July 18, 2020
Texas Motor Speedway
1 – Kyle Busch
2 – Christian Eckes
3 – Matt Crafton
4 – Stewart Friesen
5 – Brett Moffitt
6 – Tyler Ankrum
7 – Justin Haley
8 – Grant Enfinger
9 – Ben Rhodes
10 – Ross Chastain
11 – Derek Kraus
12 – Raphael Lessard
13 – Ryan Truex
14 – Austin Wayne Self
15 – Ty Majeski
16 – Sheldon Creed
17 – Cory Roper
18 – Timmy Hill
19 – Zane Smith
20 – Clay Greenfield
21 – Spencer Davis
22 – Codie Rohrbaugh
23 – Angela Ruch
24 – Spencer Boyd
25 – Akinori Ogata
26 – Tim Viens
27 – Todd Gilliland
28 – Jordan Anderson
29 – Jennifer Jo Cobb
30 – Austin Hill
31 – Brennan Poole
32 – Tate Fogleman
33 – Johnny Sauter
34 – Norm Benning
35 – Natalie Decker
36 – Tanner Gray
