Start of a Sweep?

.

Kyle Busch pick up his 59th NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series win after a late race restart leaving a 10 lap shootout in the Vankor 250 at Texas Speedway.

Busch would fend off 19-year old rookie and teammate Christian Eckes by .777-seconds. Busch and Eckes combined to lead 124 of the race’s 167 laps.

Busch will attempt to sweep the weekend at Texas as he will compete in the NASCAR Xfinity race later in the day

“What can you say about Christian [Eckes], he’s getting better each and every week, every time out getting that chemistry more and more with [his crew chief] Rudy Fugle and those guys,” Busch said. “So real proud.

“I wish Kyle [Busch] picked a different race to go to,” Eckes joked. “It’s such a great day for our Toyota. I thought I knew where my marks were, and I thought I did an OK job [during a green-flag pit top] and I come out and he’s a straightaway ahead of me.

“I have a little more work to do but we battled hard. It was really fun to go toe-to-toe with the best. Got to be a little better to beat him. I thought out truck was good enough to beat him, I just have to improve a few things.”

Race Results

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Race Number 8

Vankor 250 – Saturday, July 18, 2020

Texas Motor Speedway

1 – Kyle Busch

2 – Christian Eckes

3 – Matt Crafton

4 – Stewart Friesen

5 – Brett Moffitt

6 – Tyler Ankrum

7 – Justin Haley

8 – Grant Enfinger

9 – Ben Rhodes

10 – Ross Chastain

11 – Derek Kraus

12 – Raphael Lessard

13 – Ryan Truex

14 – Austin Wayne Self

15 – Ty Majeski

16 – Sheldon Creed

17 – Cory Roper

18 – Timmy Hill

19 – Zane Smith

20 – Clay Greenfield

21 – Spencer Davis

22 – Codie Rohrbaugh

23 – Angela Ruch

24 – Spencer Boyd

25 – Akinori Ogata

26 – Tim Viens

27 – Todd Gilliland

28 – Jordan Anderson

29 – Jennifer Jo Cobb

30 – Austin Hill

31 – Brennan Poole

32 – Tate Fogleman

33 – Johnny Sauter

34 – Norm Benning

35 – Natalie Decker

36 – Tanner Gray

f.720