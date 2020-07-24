SPEARS Southwest Tour Series Re-routes to Roseville on August 15th

BAKERSFIELD, CA (July 22, 2020) – The SPEARS Southwest Tour Series will make its first stop of 2020 at All-American Speedway in Roseville on Saturday, August 15th. The August 15th race date was originally scheduled for Colorado National Speedway. That event has been postponed to the summer of 2021.

“We were all looking forward to traveling to Colorado National this year,” stated the SRL’s Larry Collins. “CNS has a great fan base and one of the best Super Late Model programs in the nation. It will be an event for us to look forward to in 2021.”

When the SPEARS Southwest Tour Series competes at All-American Speedway on August 15th, it will be the fifth race of the 2020 season for the series. The SPEARS Southwest Tour Series has competed at Irwindale Speedway (twice), Kern County Raceway and Stockton 99 Speedway so far in 2020.

“We’ve been fortunate to keep the series going strong this year, all of our host race tracks, the teams and the series sponsors have all stepped up to ensure that we keep moving forward.” Collins added. “We have to thank Bill McAnally and John Moore for working together to get this Roseville date on the schedule once we had to postpone Colorado.”

Jeremy Doss outdueled Derek Thorn for the win the last time the SPEARS Southwest Tour Series visited Roseville’s All-American Speedway in April of 2019, with Jacob Gomes, Cole Moore and Linny White rounding out the top five.