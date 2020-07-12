Sheldon Creed Vs Mother Nature

.

The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series fought with mother natures rain and lighting however the red flag would fall at the completion of stage two as rain swept over the speedway.

Sheldon Creed prevailed in a frantic three-wide restart on Lap 52 to grab the lead as weather advanced on the speedway allowing Creed to pick up his first career win in the shortened Buckle Up Your Truck race at Kentucky Speedway.

“It feels awesome. I’d really like to have finished that out and get the real checkered flag, Have to thank all my guys, who have been putting so much time in the shop,”

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Race Number 8

Race Results for the 10th Annual Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 – Saturday, July 11, 2020

Kentucky Speedway –

1 – Sheldon Creed

2 – Ben Rhodes

3 – Matt Crafton

4 – Johnny Sauter

5 – Austin Hill

6 – Christian Eckes

7 – Zane Smith

8 – Derek Kraus

9 – Tanner Gray

10 – Todd Gilliland

11- Brett Moffitt

12 – Grant Enfinger

13 – Raphael Lessard

14- Spencer Davis

15 – Stewart Friesen

16 – Tyler Ankrum

17 – Brennan Poole

18 – Parker Kligerman

19 – Ty Majeski

20 – Austin Wayne

21 – Tate Fogleman

22 – Chandler Smith

23 – Cory Roper

24 – Jordan Anderson

25 – Angela Ruch

26 – Clay Greenfield

27 – Ryan Truex

28 – Dawson Cram

29 – Natalie Decker

30 – Tyler Hill Hill

31 – Chase Purdy

32 – Ray Ciccarelli

33 – Bryant Barnhill

34 – Korbin Forrister

35 – Tim Viens

36 – Trey Hutchens III

37 – Jennifer Jo Cobb

38 – Spencer Boyd

39 – Codie Rohrbaugh

40 – Norm Benning

