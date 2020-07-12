Sheldon Creed Vs Mother Nature

.
The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series fought with mother natures rain and lighting however the red flag would fall at the completion of stage two as rain swept over the speedway.
Sheldon Creed prevailed in a frantic three-wide restart on Lap 52 to grab the lead as weather advanced on the speedway allowing Creed to pick up his first career win in the shortened Buckle Up Your Truck race at Kentucky Speedway.
“It feels awesome. I’d really like to have finished that out and get the real checkered flag, Have to thank all my guys, who have been putting so much time in the shop,”
NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Race Number 8
Race Results for the 10th Annual Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 – Saturday, July 11, 2020
Kentucky Speedway –
1 – Sheldon Creed
2 – Ben Rhodes
3 – Matt Crafton
4 – Johnny Sauter
5 – Austin Hill
6 – Christian Eckes
7 – Zane Smith
8 – Derek Kraus
9 – Tanner Gray
10 – Todd Gilliland
11- Brett Moffitt
12 – Grant Enfinger
13 – Raphael Lessard
14- Spencer Davis
15 – Stewart Friesen
16 – Tyler Ankrum
17 – Brennan Poole
18 – Parker Kligerman
19 – Ty Majeski
20 – Austin Wayne
21 – Tate Fogleman
22 – Chandler Smith
23 – Cory Roper
24 – Jordan Anderson
25 – Angela Ruch
26 – Clay Greenfield
27 – Ryan Truex
28 – Dawson Cram
29 – Natalie Decker
30 – Tyler Hill Hill
31 – Chase Purdy
32 – Ray Ciccarelli
33 – Bryant Barnhill
34 – Korbin Forrister
35 – Tim Viens
36 – Trey Hutchens III
37 – Jennifer Jo Cobb
38 – Spencer Boyd
39 – Codie Rohrbaugh
40 – Norm Benning
