Rookie Cole Custer Finds A Way

Cole Custer a 22 year old Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender made a rookie move that lead to his first win in the premier NASCAR Cup Series. Custer would find himself in the fifth position when the last caution flag flew in the Quarker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway.
The caution flag regrouped the field for one final sprint for two laps to the finish. Custer would make a daring four-wide high side pass for the lead on the last lap going into turn one joining Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney and Kevin Harvick, all headed to the checkerd flag. Custer would hang on and outrun the others by a mere .271 seconds to earn the victory.
“Obviously it wasn’t the easiest track to pass on so we were kind of stuck back there, but that was the best car I’ve ever driven in my life.” “We were so good all day, our car was so good”,
The Cup Series’ next event is the non-points NASCAR All-Star Race, scheduled Wednesday (8:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM). The NASCAR All-Star Open qualifier is set earlier Wednesday (5:00 p.m. (MST) , FS1, MRN, SiriusXM) to round out the invitational field.
Race Results
NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 17
Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart – Sunday, July 12, 2020
Kentucky Speedway
1 – Cole Custer
2 – Martin Truex Jr.
3 – Matt DiBenedetto
4 – Kevin Harvick
5 – Kurt Busch
6 – Ryan Blaney
7 – Christopher Bell
8 – Aric Almirola
9 – Brad Keselowski
10 – Tyler Reddick
11 – William Byron
12 – Denny Hamlin
13 – Austin Dillon
14 – Clint Bowyer
15 – Joey Logano
16 – Ty Dillon
17 – Ryan Newman
18 – Jimmie Johnson
19 – Alex Bowman
20 – Chris Buescher
21 – Kyle Busch
22 – Erik Jones
23 – Chase Elliott
24 – Michael McDowell
25 – Matt Kenseth
26 Daniel Suarez
27 – Bubba Wallace
28 – Corey LaJoie
29 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
30 – JJ Yeley
31 – Brennan Poole
32 – Josh Bilicki
33 – Garrett Smithley
34 – Joey Gase
35 – Quin Houff
36 – John Hunter Nemechek
37 – Timmy Hill
38 – Ryan Preece
