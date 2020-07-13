Rookie Cole Custer Finds A Way

Cole Custer a 22 year old Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender made a rookie move that lead to his first win in the premier NASCAR Cup Series. Custer would find himself in the fifth position when the last caution flag flew in the Quarker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway.

The caution flag regrouped the field for one final sprint for two laps to the finish. Custer would make a daring four-wide high side pass for the lead on the last lap going into turn one joining Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney and Kevin Harvick, all headed to the checkerd flag. Custer would hang on and outrun the others by a mere .271 seconds to earn the victory.

“Obviously it wasn’t the easiest track to pass on so we were kind of stuck back there, but that was the best car I’ve ever driven in my life.” “We were so good all day, our car was so good”,

The Cup Series’ next event is the non-points NASCAR All-Star Race, scheduled Wednesday (8:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM). The NASCAR All-Star Open qualifier is set earlier Wednesday (5:00 p.m. (MST) , FS1, MRN, SiriusXM) to round out the invitational field.

Race Results

NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 17

Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart – Sunday, July 12, 2020

Kentucky Speedway

1 – Cole Custer

2 – Martin Truex Jr.

3 – Matt DiBenedetto

4 – Kevin Harvick

5 – Kurt Busch

6 – Ryan Blaney

7 – Christopher Bell

8 – Aric Almirola

9 – Brad Keselowski

10 – Tyler Reddick

11 – William Byron

12 – Denny Hamlin

13 – Austin Dillon

14 – Clint Bowyer

15 – Joey Logano

16 – Ty Dillon

17 – Ryan Newman

18 – Jimmie Johnson

19 – Alex Bowman

20 – Chris Buescher

21 – Kyle Busch

22 – Erik Jones

23 – Chase Elliott

24 – Michael McDowell

25 – Matt Kenseth

26 Daniel Suarez

27 – Bubba Wallace

28 – Corey LaJoie

29 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

30 – JJ Yeley

31 – Brennan Poole

32 – Josh Bilicki

33 – Garrett Smithley

34 – Joey Gase

35 – Quin Houff

36 – John Hunter Nemechek

37 – Timmy Hill

38 – Ryan Preece

f7.20