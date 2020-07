NASCAR TV Schedule – July 9-12 – Kentucky

NASCAR Cup

XFINITY

Gander RV & Outdoors Truck

Special Interest –

Time Listed Is Mountain Standard (MST):

Thursday, July 9 – Kentucky

5:00 p.m. – NASCAR Race Hub – FS1/FOX Sports App

6:00 p.m. -Xfinity – Shady Rays 200, -FS1/FOX Sports App

(R) – 8:00 p.m. – Xfinity Series: Shady Rays 200 (re-air), FS1/FOX Sports App

Friday, July 10

(R) -8:00 a.m. – Xfinity – Shady Rays 200 (re-air) – FS2/FOX Sports App

(R) – 2:00 p.m. – Xfinity – Shady Rays 200 (re-air) – FS1/FOX Sports App

5:30 p.m. – NASCAR Race Hub – FS1/FOX Sports App

6:00 p.m. – Xfinity – Alsco 300 – FS1/FOX Sports App

(R) 9:00 p.m. – Xfinity – Alsco 300 (re-air) – FS1/FOX Sports App

Saturday, July 11

(R) – 10:30 a.m. – Xfinity – Alsco 300 (re-air) – FS1/FOX Sports App

12:30 p.m. – ARCA Menards Series – General Tire 150 – FS1/FOX Sports App

4:00 p.m. – Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series – Buckle Up in Your Truck 225, FS1/FOX Sports App

(R) – 7:00 p.m. – ARCA Menards Series: General Tire 150 (re-air) – FS1/FOX Sports App

9:00 p.m. – ARCA Menards West Series: ENEOS 125 (tape delay) – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

Sunday, July 12

(R) – 6:00 a.m. – Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: Buckle Up in Your Truck 225 (re-air) – FS2/FOX Sports App

12:00 p.m. – NASCAR Race Hub – FS1/FOX Sports App

12:30 p.m. – Cup – Quaker State 400 – FS1/FOX Sports App

(R) – 4:00 p.m. – Cup – Quaker State 400 (re-air) – FS1/FOX Sports App

9:00 p.m. – NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour at White Mountain Raceway Park (tape delay) – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

f.720