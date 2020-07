NASCAR TV Schedule – All-Star Wednesday – July 15-19 – Texas

By

NASCAR Cup

XFINITY

Gander RV & Outdoors Truck

Special Interest –

Time Listed Is Mountain Standard (MST):

Wednesday, July 15

4:00 p.m. – NASCAR Race Hub – FS1/FOX Sports App

5:00 p.m. – Cup: All-Star Open – FS1/FOX Sports App

6:30 p.m. – Cup Series – All-Star Race – FS1/FOX Sports App

(R) – 8:30 p.m. – Cup Series: All-Star Race (re-air) – FS1/FOX Sports App

Saturday, July 18 – Texas Motor Speedway

(R) – 7:30 a.m. – Cup: All-Star Open (re-air) – FS1/FOX Sports App

(R) – 8:30 a.m. – Cup: All-Star Race (re-air) – FS1/FOX Sports App

12:30 p.m., Countdown to Green: Xfinity Series at Texas Motor Speedway, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

1:00 p.m. – Xfinity – My Bariatric Solutions 300 – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

5:30 p.m. – Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Pre-race – FS1/FOX Sports App

6:00 p.m. – Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series – Vankor 350, FS1/FOX Sports App

Sunday, July 19

(R) – 6:00 a.m. – Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: Vankor 350 (re-air), FS1/FOX Sports App

8:00 a.m. – NASCAR Race Hub, FS1/FOX Sports App

12:00 p.m. – NASCAR America – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

12:30 p.m. – Countdown to Green: NASCAR Cup Series at – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

1:00 p.m. – Cup – O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

5:00 p.m. – Cup Post-Race Show – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

