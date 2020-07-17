Mile High Nationals Postponed

NHRA has announced that the Dodge Mile-High NHRA Nationals Presented By Pennzoil at Bandimere Speedway in Denver, Colo. (Aug. 7-9) and the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway in Brainerd, Minn. (Aug. 14-16) have been postponed until further notice, for pandemic-related reasons.

NHRA also announced the new NHRA Indy Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis Aug. 6-9. Qualifying for the new Indy event will air on FS1 and final eliminations will air on the FOX Broadcast Network. The NHRA Indy Nationals will feature an extravaganza of professional and Sportsman racing over four days, with limited spectators per Indiana guidelines.

The Bandimere family, owners of Bandimere Speedway, home of the Dodge Mile-High Nationals, stated that, “Given our long-standing relationship with not only the NHRA and our Chrysler/Mopar/Dodge Mile-High Nationals sponsor but also all the racers, fans and additional sponsors who give our event its support, we are dedicated to finding a date for our event to work this year. We recognize that by postponing the event, we stand a much greater chance of having an event with more flexibility for everyone and we look forward to some amazing racing action.”

