Matt Crafton Ends Drought

In a classic battle between youth and an age, veteran 44-year-old reigning NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series champion Matt Crafton broke a 67-race winless streak by winning the e.p.t. 200 at Kansas Speedway.
Crafton would have to hold on to the lead spot to end the drought dating back to 2017 from a hard charging 19-year-old Christian Eckes. Crafton would charge to the lead after a restart with 21 laps remaining beating Eckes to the finish line by .324 seconds
“The 18 (Eckes) had a little bit of speed-he was making me nervous right there. I kept trying to take his line away and make him tight and loose… At the end of the day, I can’t thank these guys enough for working so hard each and every week on this thing.”
Top 10 in Playoff spots, with two races left in the regular season:
Austin Hill
Grant Enfinger
Sheldon Creed
Matt Crafton
Ben Rhodes
Zane Smith
Christian Eckes
Brett Moffitt
Derek Kraus
Todd Gilliland
Race Results
NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Race Number 10
e.p.t 200 – Saturday, July 25, 2020
Kansas Speedway – Kansas City
1 – Matt Crafton
2 – Christian Eckes
3 – Grant Enfinger
4 – Tanner Gray
5 – Ben Rhodes
6 – Austin Hill
7 – Derek Kraus
8 – Brandon Jones
9 – Zane Smith
10 – Chase Purdy
11 – Raphael Lessard
12 – Brennan Poole
13 – Austin Wayne Self
14 – Spencer Davis
15 – Jordan Anderson
16 – Tyler Hill
17 – Tate Fogleman
18 – Spencer Boyd
19 – Ryan Huff
20 – Todd Gilliland
21 – Robby Lyons II
22 – Travis Pastrana
23 – Kevin Donahue
24 – Ray Ciccarelli
25 – Norm Benning
26 – Sheldon Creed
27 – Brett Moffitt
28 – Tyler Ankrum
29 – Codie Rohrbaugh
30 – Ty Majeski
31 – Clay Greenfield
32 – Jennifer Jo Cobb
33 – Johnny Sauter
34 – Stewart Friesen
35 – Natalie Decker
36 – Cory Roper
37 – Bryan Dauzat
