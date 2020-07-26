Matt Crafton Ends Drought

.

In a classic battle between youth and an age, veteran 44-year-old reigning NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series champion Matt Crafton broke a 67-race winless streak by winning the e.p.t. 200 at Kansas Speedway.

Crafton would have to hold on to the lead spot to end the drought dating back to 2017 from a hard charging 19-year-old Christian Eckes. Crafton would charge to the lead after a restart with 21 laps remaining beating Eckes to the finish line by .324 seconds

“The 18 (Eckes) had a little bit of speed-he was making me nervous right there. I kept trying to take his line away and make him tight and loose… At the end of the day, I can’t thank these guys enough for working so hard each and every week on this thing.”

Top 10 in Playoff spots, with two races left in the regular season:

Austin Hill

Grant Enfinger

Sheldon Creed

Matt Crafton

Ben Rhodes

Zane Smith

Christian Eckes

Brett Moffitt

Derek Kraus

Todd Gilliland

Race Results

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Race Number 10

e.p.t 200 – Saturday, July 25, 2020

Kansas Speedway – Kansas City

1 – Matt Crafton

2 – Christian Eckes

3 – Grant Enfinger

4 – Tanner Gray

5 – Ben Rhodes

6 – Austin Hill

7 – Derek Kraus

8 – Brandon Jones

9 – Zane Smith

10 – Chase Purdy

11 – Raphael Lessard

12 – Brennan Poole

13 – Austin Wayne Self

14 – Spencer Davis

15 – Jordan Anderson

16 – Tyler Hill

17 – Tate Fogleman

18 – Spencer Boyd

19 – Ryan Huff

20 – Todd Gilliland

21 – Robby Lyons II

22 – Travis Pastrana

23 – Kevin Donahue

24 – Ray Ciccarelli

25 – Norm Benning

26 – Sheldon Creed

27 – Brett Moffitt

28 – Tyler Ankrum

29 – Codie Rohrbaugh

30 – Ty Majeski

31 – Clay Greenfield

32 – Jennifer Jo Cobb

33 – Johnny Sauter

34 – Stewart Friesen

35 – Natalie Decker

36 – Cory Roper

37 – Bryan Dauzat

