Jimmie Johnson Cleared To Return to Racing

NASCAR officials on Wednesday cleared Jimmie Johnson to return to competition this weekend at Kentucky Speedway.

The seven-time Cup Series champion self-reported a positive COVID-19 test last Friday, forcing him out of the circuit's most recent race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He is set to return to the driver's seat of the Hendrick Motorsports No. 48 Chevrolet in Sunday's Quaker State 400 (2:30 p.m. ET, FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) in the Bluegrass State.