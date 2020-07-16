It Runs In The Family

.
Chase Elliott become a millionaire at 24 years old after winning the NASCAR All-Star race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Winning a million dollars is nothing new to the Elliott family. Chase father, Bill Elliott also collect a million dollars for his victory after winning the 1986 “Winston All-Starr Race” held at Atlanta Motor Speedway, the only other time the All-Star event was not held at Charlotte Motor speedway.
“There’s nothing like Bristol. There’s nothing like the lights here. There’s nothing like racing here. I’ve never won here – what a race to do it. Just really proud of our team tonight and rebounding. We’ve had a really tough couple of weeks and just felt like we had kind of gotten off base and I felt like I was struggling.
Race Results:
NASCAR All-Star Race – Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Bristol Motor Speedway
1 – Chase Elliott
2 – Kyle Busch
3 – Kevin Harvick Busch
4 – Brad Keselowski
5 – Denny Hamlin
6 – Ryan Blaney
7 – Joey Logano
8 – Alex Bowman
9 – Aric Almirola
10 – Martin Truex Jr.
11 – Erik Jones
12 – William Byron
13 – Matt DiBenedetto
14 – Justin Haley
15 – Clint Bowyer
16 – Cole Custer
17 – Jimmie Johnson
18 – Matt Kenseth
19 – Ryan Newman
20 – Kurt Busch
