It Runs In The Family

Chase Elliott become a millionaire at 24 years old after winning the NASCAR All-Star race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Winning a million dollars is nothing new to the Elliott family. Chase father, Bill Elliott also collect a million dollars for his victory after winning the 1986 “Winston All-Starr Race” held at Atlanta Motor Speedway, the only other time the All-Star event was not held at Charlotte Motor speedway.

“There’s nothing like Bristol. There’s nothing like the lights here. There’s nothing like racing here. I’ve never won here – what a race to do it. Just really proud of our team tonight and rebounding. We’ve had a really tough couple of weeks and just felt like we had kind of gotten off base and I felt like I was struggling.

Race Results:

NASCAR All-Star Race – Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Bristol Motor Speedway

1 – Chase Elliott

2 – Kyle Busch

3 – Kevin Harvick Busch

4 – Brad Keselowski

5 – Denny Hamlin

6 – Ryan Blaney

7 – Joey Logano

8 – Alex Bowman

9 – Aric Almirola

10 – Martin Truex Jr.

11 – Erik Jones

12 – William Byron

13 – Matt DiBenedetto

14 – Justin Haley

15 – Clint Bowyer

16 – Cole Custer

17 – Jimmie Johnson

18 – Matt Kenseth

19 – Ryan Newman

20 – Kurt Busch

