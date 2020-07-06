Harvick A Master At Indianapolis

Kevin Harvick would have to put in some overtime to capture his second consecutive and third overall win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Harvick led 68 of the 161 laps scheduled, Harvick inherited the lead after Denny Hamlin who looked like a sure bet to win blew a right front tire sending the #11 hard into the wall.

The race was red flagged after an incident on pit row when Zach Price, a rear tire changer for Ryan Blaney, was hit by a car on pit road while servicing Blaney’s car.

UPDATE: Per Team Penske, “Zach Price, rear tire changer for the No. 12 Menards/Atlas Ford Mustang, was treated and released from Methodist Hospital. He will travel back to North Carolina with the team for further evaluation.”

Race Results

NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 16

Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400

Sunday, July 5, 2020

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

1 – Kevin Harvick

2 – Matt Kenseth

3 – Aric Almirola

4 – Brad Keselowski

5 – Cole Custer

6 – Kyle Busch

7 – Michael McDowell

8 – Tyler Reddick

9 – Bubba Wallace

10 – Joey Logano

11 – Chase Elliott

12 – Christopher Bell

13 Kurt Busch

14 -Ty Dillon

15 – John Hunter Nemechek

16 – Clint Bowyer

17 – Ross Chastain

18 – Austin Dillon

19 – Matt DiBenedetto

20 – Daniel Suarez

21 – JJ Yeley

22 – BJ McLeod

23 – Quin Houff

24 – Garrett Smithley

25 – Josh Bilicki

26 – Joey Gase

27 – William Byron

28 – Denny Hamlin

29 – Timmy Hill

30 – Alex Bowman

31 – Chris Buescher

32 – Ryan Blaney

33 – Erik Jones

34 – Ryan Newman O

35 – Brennan Poole

36 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

37 – Justin Allgaier

38 – Martin Truex Jr.

39 – Corey LaJoie

40 – Ryan Preece

f.720