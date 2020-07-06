Harvick A Master At Indianapolis

Kevin Harvick would have to put in some overtime to capture his second consecutive and third overall win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Harvick led 68 of the 161 laps scheduled, Harvick inherited the lead after Denny Hamlin who looked like a sure bet to win blew a right front tire sending the #11 hard into the wall.
The race was red flagged after an incident on pit row when Zach Price, a rear tire changer for Ryan Blaney, was hit by a car on pit road while servicing Blaney’s car.
UPDATE: Per Team Penske, “Zach Price, rear tire changer for the No. 12 Menards/Atlas Ford Mustang, was treated and released from Methodist Hospital. He will travel back to North Carolina with the team for further evaluation.”
Race Results
NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 16
Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400
Sunday, July 5, 2020
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
1 – Kevin Harvick
2 – Matt Kenseth
3 – Aric Almirola
4 – Brad Keselowski
5 – Cole Custer
6 – Kyle Busch
7 – Michael McDowell
8 – Tyler Reddick
9 – Bubba Wallace
10 – Joey Logano
11 – Chase Elliott
12 – Christopher Bell
13 Kurt Busch
14 -Ty Dillon
15 – John Hunter Nemechek
16 – Clint Bowyer
17 – Ross Chastain
18 – Austin Dillon
19 – Matt DiBenedetto
20 – Daniel Suarez
21 – JJ Yeley
22 – BJ McLeod
23 – Quin Houff
24 – Garrett Smithley
25 – Josh Bilicki
26 – Joey Gase
27 – William Byron
28 – Denny Hamlin
29 – Timmy Hill
30 – Alex Bowman
31 – Chris Buescher
32 – Ryan Blaney
33 – Erik Jones
34 – Ryan Newman O
35 – Brennan Poole
36 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
37 – Justin Allgaier
38 – Martin Truex Jr.
39 – Corey LaJoie
40 – Ryan Preece
