Hamlin Delivers Win #5

Denny Hamlin would deliver another win to his Joe Gibbs race team after winning the Super Start Batteries 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway. Hamlin would grab the lead from Kevin Harvick with 12 laps remaining to score his 5th victory for the season

“I don’t know if we had the best car-we definitely had a top-three car all day, We just went and got it there at the end. I saw the 4 (Harvick) getting loose, and usually when you’re loose, you’re not able to run up high, and that was a benefit for us to be able to get that momentum going”

Race Results

NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 19

Super Start Batteries 400 presented byO’Reilly Auto Parts

Thursday, July 23, 2020

Kansas Speedway

1 Denny Hamlin

2 -Brad Keselowski

3 – Martin Truex Jr.

4 – Kevin Harvick

5 – Erik Jones

6 – Aric Almirola

7 – Cole Custer

8 – Alex Bowman

9 – Kurt Busch

10 – William Byron

11 – Kyle Busch

12 – Chase Elliott

13 – Tyler Reddick

14 – Clint Bowyer

15 – Ty Dillon

16 – Michael McDowell

17 – Matt Kenseth

18 – Daniel Suarez

19 – John Hunter Nemechek

20 – Ryan Blaney

21 – Corey LaJoie

22 – JJ Yeley

23 – Christopher Bell

24 – Quin Houff

25 – Josh Bilicki

26 – Garrett Smithley

27 – Austin Dillon

28 – Ryan Newman

29 – Joey Gase

30 – Brennan Poole

31 – Reed Sorenson

32 – Jimmie Johnson

33 – Chris Buescher

34 – Ryan Preece

35 – Joey Logano

36 – Matt DiBenedetto

37 – Bubba Wallace

38 – Timmy Hill

39 – BJ McLeod

40 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

