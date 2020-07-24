Hamlin Delivers Win #5

.
Denny Hamlin would deliver another win to his Joe Gibbs race team after winning the Super Start Batteries 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway. Hamlin would grab the lead from Kevin Harvick with 12 laps remaining to score his 5th victory for the season
“I don’t know if we had the best car-we definitely had a top-three car all day, We just went and got it there at the end. I saw the 4 (Harvick) getting loose, and usually when you’re loose, you’re not able to run up high, and that was a benefit for us to be able to get that momentum going”
Race Results
NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 19
Super Start Batteries 400 presented byO’Reilly Auto Parts
Thursday, July 23, 2020
Kansas Speedway
1 Denny Hamlin
2 -Brad Keselowski
3 – Martin Truex Jr.
4 – Kevin Harvick
5 – Erik Jones
6 – Aric Almirola
7 – Cole Custer
8 – Alex Bowman
9 – Kurt Busch
10 – William Byron
11 – Kyle Busch
12 – Chase Elliott
13 – Tyler Reddick
14 – Clint Bowyer
15 – Ty Dillon
16 – Michael McDowell
17 – Matt Kenseth
18 – Daniel Suarez
19 – John Hunter Nemechek
20 – Ryan Blaney
21 – Corey LaJoie
22 – JJ Yeley
23 – Christopher Bell
24 – Quin Houff
25 – Josh Bilicki
26 – Garrett Smithley
27 – Austin Dillon
28 – Ryan Newman
29 – Joey Gase
30 – Brennan Poole
31 – Reed Sorenson
32 – Jimmie Johnson
33 – Chris Buescher
34 – Ryan Preece
35 – Joey Logano
36 – Matt DiBenedetto
37 – Bubba Wallace
38 – Timmy Hill
39 – BJ McLeod
40 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
