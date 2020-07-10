Cindrick Grabs First Night Xfinity Doubleheader at Kentucky

.

While the pandemic has exposed problems we never knew we had it also has provided opportunity in other areas. NASCAR has always approached race weekend the same way without wavering, now NASCAR is experimenting with no practice, no qualifying, shorter races, and doubleheaders.

The NASCAR Xfinity series this week will race a doubleheader at Kentucky with the first race Thursday, the Shady Rays 200, and the Alsco 300 on Friday, what’s unique is that the drivers will be required to use the same car in both races, and a partial inversion of Thursday night’s finishing order. The top 15 finishers will start in reverse order, which puts rookie Myatt Snider on the pole for the Alsco 300. Cars involved in racing incidents will be allowed to make repair, NASCAR will make the decision if a team will be allowed to use a back up.

Austin Cindrick would need to use overtime to earn his career-first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory on an oval track. Cindrick would led a total on 41 laps, a last lap crash involving Justin Allgaier, and Ronnie Bassett Jr.’s would sent Allgaier to a local hospital.

“Thank you, FINALLY,” an exuberant Cindric screamed into his team radio after passing under the checkered flag. “I’m pumped. This is awesome. I’d love to be able to come back and enjoy another performance like that tomorrow night. All the credit to my guys for getting me here.”

Update from JR Motorsports: Justin Allgaier was treated and released from a local hospital early this morning for non-racing related medical purposes following last night’s event at Kentucky Speedway. He will undergo further evaluation today before being cleared to race.

— JR Motorsports (@JRMotorsports) July 10, 2020

Race Results

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 14

Shady Rays 200 – Thursday, July 9, 2020

Kentucky Speedway

1 – Austin Cindric

2 – Riley Herbst

3 – Ross Chastain

4 – Chase Briscoe

5 – Michael Annett

6 – Anthony Alfredo

7 – Justin Haley

8 – Kyle Weatherman

9 – Ryan Sieg

10 – Brett Moffitt

11 – Noah Gragson

12 – Jeremy Clements

13 – Joe Graf Jr

14 – Jesse Little

15 – Myatt Snider

16 – Chad Finchum

17 – Harrison Burton

18 – BJ McLeod

19 – Ronnie Bassett Jr

20 – Justin Allgaier

21 -Timmy Hill

22 – Bayley Currey

23 – Vinnie Miller

24 – Alex Labbe

25 – Kody Vanderwal

26 – Josh Williams

27 – Brandon Brown

28 – Mason Massey

29 – Jeffrey Earnhardt

30 – Matt Mills

31 – Garrett Smithley

32 – Colby Howard

33 – Tommy Joe Martins

34 – Jeb Burton

35 – Stephen Leicht

36 -Brandon Jones

