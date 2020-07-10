Cindrick Grabs First Night Xfinity Doubleheader at Kentucky

.
While the pandemic has exposed problems we never knew we had it also has provided opportunity in other areas. NASCAR has always approached race weekend the same way without wavering, now NASCAR is experimenting with no practice, no qualifying, shorter races, and doubleheaders.
The NASCAR Xfinity series this week will race a doubleheader at Kentucky with the first race Thursday, the Shady Rays 200, and the Alsco 300 on Friday, what’s unique is that the drivers will be required to use the same car in both races, and a partial inversion of Thursday night’s finishing order. The top 15 finishers will start in reverse order, which puts rookie Myatt Snider on the pole for the Alsco 300. Cars involved in racing incidents will be allowed to make repair, NASCAR will make the decision if a team will be allowed to use a back up.
Austin Cindrick would need to use overtime to earn his career-first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory on an oval track. Cindrick would led a total on 41 laps, a last lap crash involving Justin Allgaier, and Ronnie Bassett Jr.’s would sent Allgaier to a local hospital.
“Thank you, FINALLY,” an exuberant Cindric screamed into his team radio after passing under the checkered flag. “I’m pumped. This is awesome. I’d love to be able to come back and enjoy another performance like that tomorrow night. All the credit to my guys for getting me here.”
Update from JR Motorsports: Justin Allgaier was treated and released from a local hospital early this morning for non-racing related medical purposes following last night’s event at Kentucky Speedway. He will undergo further evaluation today before being cleared to race.
Race Results
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 14
Shady Rays 200 – Thursday, July 9, 2020
Kentucky Speedway
1 – Austin Cindric
2 – Riley Herbst
3 – Ross Chastain
4 – Chase Briscoe
5 – Michael Annett
6 – Anthony Alfredo
7 – Justin Haley
8 – Kyle Weatherman
9 – Ryan Sieg
10 – Brett Moffitt
11 – Noah Gragson
12 – Jeremy Clements
13 – Joe Graf Jr
14 – Jesse Little
15 – Myatt Snider
16 – Chad Finchum
17 – Harrison Burton
18 – BJ McLeod
19 – Ronnie Bassett Jr
20 – Justin Allgaier
21 -Timmy Hill
22 – Bayley Currey
23 – Vinnie Miller
24 – Alex Labbe
25 – Kody Vanderwal
26 – Josh Williams
27 – Brandon Brown
28 – Mason Massey
29 – Jeffrey Earnhardt
30 – Matt Mills
31 – Garrett Smithley
32 – Colby Howard
33 – Tommy Joe Martins
34 – Jeb Burton
35 – Stephen Leicht
36 -Brandon Jones
