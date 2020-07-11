Cindrick Double Down In Kentucky

.
Austin Cindric had never won an oval race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, now he can hold two trophies high. Cindrick picked up the first victory of the doubleheader race at Kentucky Speedway, the “Shady Rays 200”. Cindrick survived a wild finish in overtime for that win.
Cindrick would have a much easier Friday night as he would dominate the Alsco 300 leading 130 of the 200 laps
Exciting racing breeds exciting action pit side post race when Noah Gragson and Harrison Burton exchanged a harsh conversation that turned into punches being thrown and team members becoming involved. Gragson and Burton were battling for fourth on Lap 188 when Gragson, on in the inside of Burton, drifted up the track into Burton’s car. Both cars hit the wall. Gragson finished seventh. Burton finished 12th.
“I’m just so excited, this is all a credit to my team,” Cindric said. “What we did tonight was really impressive because we came with one setup last night and won the race and came with another setup tonight and won again. That happens at the shop and with the guys on the box so all the credit to them, I’m the lucky one who gets to drive.”
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 15
Race Results for the 20th Annual Alsco 300 – Friday, July 10, 2020
Kentucky Speedway
1 – Austin Cindric
2 – Briscoe
3 – Justin Haley
4 – Ross Chastain
5 – Justin Allgaier
6 – Anthony Alfredo
7 – Noah Gragson
8 – Michael Annett
9 – Daniel Hemric
10 – Riley Herbst
11 – Jeremy Clements
12 – Harrison Burton
13 – Brandon Brown
14 – Jesse Little
15 – Josh Williams
16 – Garrett Smithley
17 – Brett Moffitt
18 – Jeffrey Earnhardt
19 – Matt Mills
20 – BJ McLeod
21 – Colby Howard
22 – Joe Graf Jr
23 – Mason Massey
24 – Alex Labbe
25 – Bayley Currey
26 – Timmy Hill
27 – Tommy Joe Martins
28 – Vinnie Miller
29 – Kody Vanderwal
30 – Brandon Jones
31 – Myatt Snider
32 – Ronnie Bassett Jr
33 – Chad Finchum
34 – Stephen Leicht
35 – Ryan Sieg
36 – Kyle Weatherman
f.720