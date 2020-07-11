Cindrick Double Down In Kentucky

.

Austin Cindric had never won an oval race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, now he can hold two trophies high. Cindrick picked up the first victory of the doubleheader race at Kentucky Speedway, the “Shady Rays 200”. Cindrick survived a wild finish in overtime for that win.

Cindrick would have a much easier Friday night as he would dominate the Alsco 300 leading 130 of the 200 laps

Exciting racing breeds exciting action pit side post race when Noah Gragson and Harrison Burton exchanged a harsh conversation that turned into punches being thrown and team members becoming involved. Gragson and Burton were battling for fourth on Lap 188 when Gragson, on in the inside of Burton, drifted up the track into Burton’s car. Both cars hit the wall. Gragson finished seventh. Burton finished 12th.

“I’m just so excited, this is all a credit to my team,” Cindric said. “What we did tonight was really impressive because we came with one setup last night and won the race and came with another setup tonight and won again. That happens at the shop and with the guys on the box so all the credit to them, I’m the lucky one who gets to drive.”

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 15

Race Results for the 20th Annual Alsco 300 – Friday, July 10, 2020

Kentucky Speedway

1 – Austin Cindric

2 – Briscoe

3 – Justin Haley

4 – Ross Chastain

5 – Justin Allgaier

6 – Anthony Alfredo

7 – Noah Gragson

8 – Michael Annett

9 – Daniel Hemric

10 – Riley Herbst

11 – Jeremy Clements

12 – Harrison Burton

13 – Brandon Brown

14 – Jesse Little

15 – Josh Williams

16 – Garrett Smithley

17 – Brett Moffitt

18 – Jeffrey Earnhardt

19 – Matt Mills

20 – BJ McLeod

21 – Colby Howard

22 – Joe Graf Jr

23 – Mason Massey

24 – Alex Labbe

25 – Bayley Currey

26 – Timmy Hill

27 – Tommy Joe Martins

28 – Vinnie Miller

29 – Kody Vanderwal

30 – Brandon Jones

31 – Myatt Snider

32 – Ronnie Bassett Jr

33 – Chad Finchum

34 – Stephen Leicht

35 – Ryan Sieg

36 – Kyle Weatherman

