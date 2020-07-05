Chase Brisco Win #5

Chase Briscoe won the Pennzoil 150 NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The win is his 5th win of the year
“Everybody knows growing up my hero in racing was Tony Stewart and getting to drive for him and watch him win the Brickyard and that was always his signature thing and I just wanted to do it,” a smiling Briscoe told NBC Sports after climbing back down the fence. “Honestly, it’s not the same prestige as winning on the oval but you still won at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and it doesn’t matter if your racing on the oval, the road course, the dirt track or even the parking lot, it’s special winning here.
“Growing up and coming here all the time it’s unbelievable to think I just won here. So happy.”
“I’m wore out, that fence climb will take a lot out of you,” he added. “I’ve dreamed of coming to this race track and just getting to race here so to win here is unbelievable. I can’t put it into words.”
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 13
Race Results for the 9th Annual Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard – Saturday, July 4, 2020
Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
1 – Chase Briscoe
2 – Justin Haley
3 – Noah Gragson
4 – AJ Allmendinger
5 – Austin Cindric
6 – Ross Chastain
7 – Justin Allgaier
8 – Alex Labbe
9 – Michael Annett
10 – Preston Pardus
11 – Brandon Brown
12 – Brandon Gdovic
13 – Jeremy Clements
14 – Jade Buford
15 – Kyle Weatherman
16 – Myatt Snider
17 – Ryan Sieg
18 – Jesse Little
19 – Timmy Hill
20 – Anthony Alfredo
21 – Stephen Leicht
22 – Josh Williams
23 – Josh Bilicki
24 – Mike Wallace
25 – Harrison Burton
26 – Joe Graf Jr
27 – Chad Finchum
28 – Kody Vanderwal
29 – BJ McLeod
30 – Matt Mills
31 – Jeb Burton
32 – Vinnie Miller
33 – Riley Herbst
34 – Bayley Currey
35 – Tommy Joe Martins
36 – Brett Moffitt
37 – Brandon Jones
38 – Jeffrey Earnhardt
