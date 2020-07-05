Chase Brisco Win #5

Chase Briscoe won the Pennzoil 150 NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The win is his 5th win of the year

“Everybody knows growing up my hero in racing was Tony Stewart and getting to drive for him and watch him win the Brickyard and that was always his signature thing and I just wanted to do it,” a smiling Briscoe told NBC Sports after climbing back down the fence. “Honestly, it’s not the same prestige as winning on the oval but you still won at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and it doesn’t matter if your racing on the oval, the road course, the dirt track or even the parking lot, it’s special winning here.

“Growing up and coming here all the time it’s unbelievable to think I just won here. So happy.”

“I’m wore out, that fence climb will take a lot out of you,” he added. “I’ve dreamed of coming to this race track and just getting to race here so to win here is unbelievable. I can’t put it into words.”

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 13

Race Results for the 9th Annual Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard – Saturday, July 4, 2020

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

1 – Chase Briscoe

2 – Justin Haley

3 – Noah Gragson

4 – AJ Allmendinger

5 – Austin Cindric

6 – Ross Chastain

7 – Justin Allgaier

8 – Alex Labbe

9 – Michael Annett

10 – Preston Pardus

11 – Brandon Brown

12 – Brandon Gdovic

13 – Jeremy Clements

14 – Jade Buford

15 – Kyle Weatherman

16 – Myatt Snider

17 – Ryan Sieg

18 – Jesse Little

19 – Timmy Hill

20 – Anthony Alfredo

21 – Stephen Leicht

22 – Josh Williams

23 – Josh Bilicki

24 – Mike Wallace

25 – Harrison Burton

26 – Joe Graf Jr

27 – Chad Finchum

28 – Kody Vanderwal

29 – BJ McLeod

30 – Matt Mills

31 – Jeb Burton

32 – Vinnie Miller

33 – Riley Herbst

34 – Bayley Currey

35 – Tommy Joe Martins

36 – Brett Moffitt

37 – Brandon Jones

38 – Jeffrey Earnhardt

