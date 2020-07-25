Austin Hill Grabs 1st in Doubleheader at Kansas

.
Mr. consistent Austin Hill has lead the points in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series without a win, on Friday nite Hill picked up his first victory of the season at Kansas in the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200. The truck series will race a doubleheader this weekend with the NASCAR revamped schedule.in less that 24 hrs the trucks will return to the track at 11:30 (MST) on Saturday
“Driver, crew chief and engineer — everybody comes together as a whole to see what kind of plan you can come up with to make your truck that much better for the next day,” Hill said. “So I think it’s really cool. It gives you a second chance to go out there and redeem yourself if you did have a bad night.
“Oh, man, it’s awesome,” said Hill, who increased his series lead to 40 points over second-place Ben Rhodes. “We’ve been working so hard this season. We’ve been really consistent. Last week was a bummer, having engine troubles.
“I told the guys before coming here, ‘You know we finished fourth here last year—let’s finish three spots better.’ And I’ll be danged if we didn’t.”
Race Results
NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Race Number 9
Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200
Friday, July 24, 2020
Kansas Speedway – Kansas City, KS
1 – Austin Hill
2 – Brett Moffitt
3 – Grant Enfinger
4 – Matt Crafton
5 – Derek Kraus
6 – Zane Smith
7 – Ben Rhodes
8 – Sheldon Creed
9 – Johnny Sauter
10 – Todd Gilliland
11 – Ty Majeski
12 – Brennan Poole
13 – Christian Eckes
14 – Brandon Jones
15 – Chase Purdy
16 – Raphael Lessard
17 – Austin Wayne
18 – Tanner Gray
19 – Timmy Hill
20 – Cory Roper
21 – Natalie Decker
22 – Tate Fogleman
23 – Spencer Boyd
24 – Codie Rohrbaugh
25 – Dawson Cram
26 – Robby Lyons Il
27 – Stewart Friesen
28 – Clay Greenfield
29 – Spencer Davis
30 – Jordan Anderson
31 – Jennifer Jo Cobb
32 – Ray Ciccarelli Springrates
33 – Tyler Ankrum
34 – Ross Chastain
35 – Korbin Forrister
36 – Norm Benning
37 – Bryan Dauzat
38 – Kevin Donahue
