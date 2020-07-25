Austin Hill Grabs 1st in Doubleheader at Kansas

.

Mr. consistent Austin Hill has lead the points in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series without a win, on Friday nite Hill picked up his first victory of the season at Kansas in the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200. The truck series will race a doubleheader this weekend with the NASCAR revamped schedule.in less that 24 hrs the trucks will return to the track at 11:30 (MST) on Saturday

“Driver, crew chief and engineer — everybody comes together as a whole to see what kind of plan you can come up with to make your truck that much better for the next day,” Hill said. “So I think it’s really cool. It gives you a second chance to go out there and redeem yourself if you did have a bad night.

“Oh, man, it’s awesome,” said Hill, who increased his series lead to 40 points over second-place Ben Rhodes. “We’ve been working so hard this season. We’ve been really consistent. Last week was a bummer, having engine troubles.

“I told the guys before coming here, ‘You know we finished fourth here last year—let’s finish three spots better.’ And I’ll be danged if we didn’t.”

Race Results

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Race Number 9

Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200

Friday, July 24, 2020

Kansas Speedway – Kansas City, KS

1 – Austin Hill

2 – Brett Moffitt

3 – Grant Enfinger

4 – Matt Crafton

5 – Derek Kraus

6 – Zane Smith

7 – Ben Rhodes

8 – Sheldon Creed

9 – Johnny Sauter

10 – Todd Gilliland

11 – Ty Majeski

12 – Brennan Poole

13 – Christian Eckes

14 – Brandon Jones

15 – Chase Purdy

16 – Raphael Lessard

17 – Austin Wayne

18 – Tanner Gray

19 – Timmy Hill

20 – Cory Roper

21 – Natalie Decker

22 – Tate Fogleman

23 – Spencer Boyd

24 – Codie Rohrbaugh

25 – Dawson Cram

26 – Robby Lyons Il

27 – Stewart Friesen

28 – Clay Greenfield

29 – Spencer Davis

30 – Jordan Anderson

31 – Jennifer Jo Cobb

32 – Ray Ciccarelli Springrates

33 – Tyler Ankrum

34 – Ross Chastain

35 – Korbin Forrister

36 – Norm Benning

37 – Bryan Dauzat

38 – Kevin Donahue

