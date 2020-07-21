Austin Dillon Big Win in Texas

Austin Dillon won the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway on a recorded breaking hot day that would see the temperature in the car reach 140+. A 10-car melee brought out the red flag at the start of the final stage. Dillion would gamble on the final caution with 28 laps remaining by taking only 2 tires. The win is his 1st win of the year. Dillon would seek aid in the infield medical center after a short celebration in victory lane after displaying signs of heat exhaustion.

“Not bad for a silver spoon kid, right,” Dillon joked after climbing out of his No. 3 RCR Chevrolet, a reference to his upbringing in NASCAR’s brand of royalty and comment last year by Alex Bowman.

Race Results

NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 18O’Reilly

Auto Parts 500 – Sunday, July 19, 2020

Texas Motor Speedway

1 – Austin Dillon

2 – Tyler Reddick

3 – Joey Logano

4 – Kyle Busch

5 – Kevin Harvick

6 – Erik Jones

7 – Ryan Blaney

8 – Kurt Busch

9 – Brad Keselowski

10 – Aric Almirola

11 – Clint Bowyer

12 – Chase Elliott

13 – Ryan Newman

14 – Bubba Wallace

15 – Michael McDowell

16 – Corey LaJoie

17 – Matt DiBenedetto

18 – Matt Kenseth

19 – Chris Buescher

20 – Denny Hamlin

21 – Christopher Bell

22 – John Hunter Nemechek

23 – Daniel Suarez

24 – JJ Yeley

25 – Gray Gaulding

26 – Jimmie Johnson

27 – Brennan Poole

28 – Reed Sorenson

29 – Martin Truex Jr.

30 – Alex Bowman

31 – Josh Bilicki

32 – Joey Gase

33 – BJ McLeod

34 – Quin Houff

35 – Ty Dillon

36 – Timmy Hill

37 – William Byron

38 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

39 – Cole Custer

40 – Ryan Preece

