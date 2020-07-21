Austin Dillon Big Win in Texas

Austin Dillon won the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway on a recorded breaking hot day that would see the temperature in the car reach 140+. A 10-car melee brought out the red flag at the start of the final stage. Dillion would gamble on the final caution with 28 laps remaining by taking only 2 tires. The win is his 1st win of the year. Dillon would seek aid in the infield medical center after a short celebration in victory lane after displaying signs of heat exhaustion.
“Not bad for a silver spoon kid, right,” Dillon joked after climbing out of his No. 3 RCR Chevrolet, a reference to his upbringing in NASCAR’s brand of royalty and comment last year by Alex Bowman.
Race Results
NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 18O’Reilly
Auto Parts 500 – Sunday, July 19, 2020
Texas Motor Speedway
1 – Austin Dillon
2 – Tyler Reddick
3 – Joey Logano
4 – Kyle Busch
5 – Kevin Harvick
6 – Erik Jones
7 – Ryan Blaney
8 – Kurt Busch
9 – Brad Keselowski
10 – Aric Almirola
11 – Clint Bowyer
12 – Chase Elliott
13 – Ryan Newman
14 – Bubba Wallace
15 – Michael McDowell
16 – Corey LaJoie
17 – Matt DiBenedetto
18 – Matt Kenseth
19 – Chris Buescher
20 – Denny Hamlin
21 – Christopher Bell
22 – John Hunter Nemechek
23 – Daniel Suarez
24 – JJ Yeley
25 – Gray Gaulding
26 – Jimmie Johnson
27 – Brennan Poole
28 – Reed Sorenson
29 – Martin Truex Jr.
30 – Alex Bowman
31 – Josh Bilicki
32 – Joey Gase
33 – BJ McLeod
34 – Quin Houff
35 – Ty Dillon
36 – Timmy Hill
37 – William Byron
38 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
39 – Cole Custer
40 – Ryan Preece
